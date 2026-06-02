Witness appeal after 21-year-old dies following ‘brutal and senseless’ assault

GARDAÍ are appealing for witnesses to come forward after a young man died following an assault in Dublin city centre.

Garda were called to an incident in Grafton Street at around 3am yesterday morning (June 1), where the 21-year-old was found in a serious condition.

He was taken to St. James's Hospital where he died a short time later.

Officers believe he was assaulted in the Clarendon Street area of the city in the early hours of the morning.

They have urged anyone who was in the area between 2am and 3.30 am to contact Pearse Street Garda Station.

Local Sinn Féin Councillor Kourtney Kenny said the incident raises “serious concerns about public safety” in the city.

“I am deeply saddened to learn of the tragic death of a young 21-year-old man following a violent incident in Dublin city centre in the early hours of Monday morning,” she said today.

“My thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and loved ones as they come to terms with this devastating loss. No family should ever have to receive such heartbreaking news.”

She added: “I want to unequivocally condemn this act of violence. No one should lose their life in such a brutal and senseless manner.

“Every person has the right to feel safe in our city, whether they are working, socialising, travelling home or simply going about their daily lives.

“This tragic incident also raises serious concerns about public safety in Dublin city centre during late-night and early-morning hours.

“I am calling on the Minister for Justice and Garda management to increase Garda visibility and presence in the city centre at these times.

“Residents, workers, visitors and those enjoying Dublin’s nightlife should be able to do so without fear for their safety.”

Cllr Kenny has urged anyone with infromation to assist the investigation.

“An Garda Síochána has launched a full investigation into this incident, and I urge anyone who was in the Grafton Street and Clarendon Street area between 2am and 3.30am on Monday morning, or who may have CCTV, dashcam or other footage, to come forward and assist Gardaí with their enquiries,” she said.

“Even information that may seem insignificant could prove vital to the investigation.”

She added: “As this investigation continues, I would ask that people avoid speculation and allow Gardaí the space and time to establish the full facts.

“Our focus must remain on supporting the victim’s family and ensuring that justice is done."

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