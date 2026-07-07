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Man dies in hospital following serious assault in Dublin
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Man dies in hospital following serious assault in Dublin

A MAN has died in hospital after being seriously injured in an assault in Dublin.

An investigation is now underway following the incident which happened on Parslickstown Drive in Mulhuddart on July 3.

The man, who was aged in his 40s and has been named locally as Anthony Long, was attacked at around 3.55am that morning, Gardaí have confirmed.

When the police force arrived at the scene he was found seriously injured and taken to hospital for treatment.

In a statement issued on July 5, the force confirmed he had died from his injuries.

“An adult male, aged in his 40s, who was conveyed to hospital for treatment of serious injuries, has since passed away,” they said in a statement.

“The office of the local Coroner has been notified and a post-mortem examination will be carried out in due course,” they added while confirmed an investigation was underway.

“This investigation is being coordinated from an incident room at Blanchardstown Garda Station under the direction of a Senior Investigating Officer,” they explained.

“A family liaison officer has been appointed to the family.”

They have urged anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact them.

“Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with information in relation to this incident or who may have video footage (including dash-cam) who were in the area of Parslickstown, Mulhuddart, Dublin 15 between 3am and 4.30am on Friday, Juy 3, to come forward," they state.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Blanchardstown Garda Station on (01) 666 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station," they add.

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See More: Assault, Death, Dublin

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