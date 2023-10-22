Man tragically dies in Co. Antrim house fire
News

File photo (Image: Gannet77 / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

A MAN has passed away following a house fire in Co. Antrim, according to the Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS).

The incident occurred in the early hours of Saturday morning at a property in Ballymoney.

The NIFRS were able to rescue two elderly people from the blaze, however a man sadly passed away at the scene.

The other resident was taken to hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation and shock.

In a statement, investigators said they believed the fire was accidental.

"The thoughts and sympathies of Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service are with the loved ones of a man who has sadly died following a house fire in Ballymoney yesterday morning," said NIFRS Group Commander Alan O'Neill.

"On Saturday, October 21 at 2.49am, firefighters were called to reports of a fire in a semi-detached house on Coleraine Road, Ballymoney.

"Two crews from Ballymoney and Coleraine fire stations attended the incident and rescued two people in their 70s.

"Tragically a man died at the scene, despite best efforts by Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and Firefighters.

"The fire was extinguished and crews left the incident at 4.29am.

"The cause of the fire is under investigation, but we believe it was an accidental fire."

