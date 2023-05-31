Man treated in hospital after hammer attack in Co. Derry
News

Man treated in hospital after hammer attack in Co. Derry

A MAN was treated in hospital after being attacked by a man wielding a hammer during an aggravated burglary in Co. Derry.

The incident happened at residential property in the Ardnabrocky area of Drumahoe on Tuesday night.

Two men entered the property and assaulted the man, aged in his 40s, before fleeing empty-handed.

Police have now appealed for information.

"Shortly before 11.30pm, it was reported that two masked men entered a house in the area with one of the men armed with a hammer," said a PSNI spokesperson.

"It was reported that a man in his 40s was assaulted during the incident.

"The two men then left the house empty-handed and made off in a small, black coloured car.

"The man was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries to his knee and hand."

Anyone with information or who saw anything suspicious in the area is asked to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 2487 of May 30, 2023.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

