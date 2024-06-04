Man tripped up and racially abused by group of children

A MAN was left with minor injuries after being racially abused and tripped up by a group of children in Belfast.

The incident happened in the Donegall Road area at around 11.15pm on May 31.

Police were called after the man, who is aged in his 20s, was targeted by a man with a group of children.

He was “reportedly verbally racially abused by a man and a group of children” the PSNI confirmed.

“The victim was tripped up by the group and fell, sustaining minor injuries,” they added.

It was the second racially motivated incident reported in Belfast on that day.

The first report was made at around 7.20pm that evening, in the Benburb Street area, where a 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of disorderly behaviour.

He has since been released on bail.

“We are investigating two reports on Friday evening of groups of people, including children, shouting racial abuse,” the PSNI’s South Belfast Area Commander Chief Inspector Mark Conway said.

“We are investigating both of these incidents and would appeal to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area to contact Police.”

Chf Insp Conway has appealed to the local community for information about the incidents.

“No one should feel at risk due to their ethnicity and officers will continue to pursue those who commit such offences, and we are stepping up proactive patrols in the area,” he said.

“It is the responsibility of each and every one of us to ensure that we live in a society where diversity is respected and people feel safe.”

He urged parents in the area to ensure they know where there children are and who they are mixing with.

“There were groups of young people involved in incidents on Friday evening,” he said.

“I am, therefore, appealing directly to parents in the area – do you know where your children are and who they are with?

“Please talk to them to discourage this type of behaviour and ensure that they know in no uncertain terms that such behaviour is wrong.

“This guidance could well be the thing that prevents them from ending up with a criminal record which may impact upon their future education, employment and travel prospects.”

Chf Insp Conway called on anyone who has experienced a hate crime to report it to police.

“Hate crime continues to be a priority for your local policing team,” he said.

“We would also ask that anyone who has been the victim of a hate crime, or whose quality of life is being affected due to racially-motivated anti-social behaviour, to come to us for help and support.”

He added: “We encourage anyone who has any information on these incidents to contact Police on 101, quoting reference number 1596 of 31/05/24.”