Man wanted for offences committed in Monaghan extradited from Northern Ireland

A MAN wanted to stand trial in the Republic of Ireland has been extradited from Northern Ireland.

The 33-year-old is wanted for offences committed in Monaghan in 2020 and 2021.

They include assault causing harm, coercive control, contravention of a safety order, theft and possession of a weapon.

Having been arrested in Northern Ireland on February 27, yesterday (November 19) he was successfully extradited to the Republic of Ireland, the PSNI have confirmed.

“We continue to work closely with An Garda Síochána to locate and arrest persons sought for extradition,” Sergeant Davey from the PSNI’s International Policing Unit said.

“The Police Service of Northern Ireland is committed to tackling violence against women and girls and this extradition delivers on our assurance of the relentless pursuit of perpetrators and supporting victims,” he added.

“Our message is clear that Northern Ireland is not a safe haven for anyone trying to avoid arrest or the consequences of their actions.

“We will relentlessly pursue anyone trying to delay or deny justice to victims of crime.”