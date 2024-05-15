Man who injured two people after driving car at them is jailed for eight years

A MAN who seriously injured two people by driving a car at them following an altercation in North Belfast has been jailed for eight years.

Joshua Dowd, 31, pleaded guilty in November 2023 to grievous bodily harm with intent, attempted grievous bodily harm with intent and criminal damage.

At Laganside Crown Court today, he was handed an eight-year prison sentence for the combined offences, with three years to be served on licence.

Shortly after 7.05am on Sunday, August 7, 2022, police were called to reports of an altercation and damage caused to a property in the Ashfield Gardens area of Belfast.

Dowd had sustained injuries to his head following an altercation before making off from the scene.

'Extensive hospital treatment'

"It was alleged Dowd then proceeded to drive at a man and a woman in the area — causing them both to sustain serious injuries," said Detective Sergeant Alexander of the PSNI.

"All three injured parties required extensive hospital treatment for their injuries.

"Dowd was located by officers, arrested on suspicion of a number of offences and later charged."

A second man arrested in connection with the investigation was later released pending a report to the Public Prosecution Service for Northern Ireland.

"We remain committed to apprehending perpetrators, and today's sentencing also demonstrates our commitment towards tackling violence against any member of the public who finds themselves in harm's way," added DS Alexander.