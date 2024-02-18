Man who stabbed his mother in the head with a fork in row over music is jailed
Thomas Walsh (Image: Cambridgeshire Constabulary)

A MAN who stabbed his mother in the head with a fork has been jailed for two years.

Thomas Walsh attacked his mother in October last year after a disagreement over him playing loud music

The 39-year-old, of no fixed abode, was last week sentenced to two years in prison for assault at Cambridge Crown Court.

Speaker row

Walsh launched his attack at his mother's home in Landbeach, near Cambridge, after she took away a speaker so he couldn't play loud music.

He ran at his mother and stabbed her in the head with the fork before pinning her to the floor.

Walsh then demanded she hand over her phone, only releasing her when she threw it across the room.

She managed to flee to a neighbour's house and call police, while Walsh fled in a car that his mother had not given him permission to drive.

He was later pulled over and arrested by police in Cambridge after reports he was driving recklessly with a damaged door, a shredded tyre and a dog in the passenger seat.

'Aggressive and unpredictable'

At his sentencing hearing, Walsh was also handed sentences for offences including shoplifting, threatening behaviour and dangerous driving, to run concurrently.

He has also been banned from driving for three years.

"Walsh's erratic behaviour towards his own mother left her fearing for her life, while his driving could have caused serious injury to himself and other road users," said PC Alec Cunningham.

"He has shown himself to be violent, aggressive and unpredictable and I hope he gets the help he needs while in prison to change his behaviour."

