Man will require reconstructive surgery to his face following brutal attack

A MAN who was attacked following an altercation in Omagh will require reconstructive surgery due to the injuries sustained to his face.

The 48-year-old was brutally assaulted after remonstrating with a man near a bus depot on the Mountjoy Road in the early hours of December 28.

PSNI officers investigating the assault say he reported being attacked after “remonstrating with another man, whom he didn't know but who was asking for a lift, sometime between 1am and 2am” that morning.

“The victim was assaulted and kicked whilst on the ground, and has sustained a number of facial injuries which it's believed will require some reconstructive surgeries,” they added.

Police have appealed for witnesses to the attack to come forward.

“Investigating officers are asking witnesses and anyone who may have captured dashcam, phone or any other footage in the area to get in touch with them,” they said.

“Please call 101, quoting reference number 902 29/12/25, Or submit online at https://www.psni.police.uk/report”