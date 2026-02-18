Man in critical condition after two injured in Co. Cavan hit-and-run incident

A MAN is in a critical condition after two people were injured in a hit-and-run incident in Co. Cavan.

The collision occurred on Tuesday evening on the L1513 Drumlark, Loreto Wood.

Gardaí are now appealing for information and witnesses as they continue ther investigation into the incident.

"The collision involved a vehicle and a pedestrian occurred shortly after 6.45pm," read a garda statement.

"The female pedestrian, aged in her 20s, was injured and taken to Cavan General Hospital for treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

"The male driver of the vehicle left the scene on foot.

"The male passenger, aged in his 20s, was seriously injured.

"He was removed from the scene to Cavan General Hospital where he remains in critical condition."

The statement added that Garda Forensic Collision Investigators have been contacted to attend the scene, with the road currently closed in both directions and local diversions in place.

Witnesses or any road users or pedestrians who may have camera footage and were in the area between 6.30pm and 7pm are asked to make the footage available to gardaí.

Separately, a 16-year-old boy was injured in a hit-and-run in Dublin yesterday evening.

Gardaí said the pedestrian was struck by a car at Valley Drive, Dublin 11 shortly after 7pm on Tuesday.

The teenager was treated at scene before being brought to hospital for further assessment, although his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

"The motorist failed to remain at the scene," added the statement.

Everything from irishpost.com and the print edition is available on the Irish Post App — plus more! Download it for Android or Apple IOS devices today.