IN PICTURES: President Catherine Connolly on three-day visit to Northern Ireland

PRESIDENT Catherine Connolly is undertaking a three-day visit to Northern Ireland.

It marks the first official visit to the region of her presidency, which she took up in November 2025.

It also sees her fulfil a pledge made during her inauguration to make Northern Ireland her first formal destination in the role.

Ms Connolly arrived in the North yesterday, where she began a series of engagements at Stormont, meeting with First Minister Michelle O’Neill and Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly at Stormont Castle.

Following that meeting, the President travelled to Queen’s University Belfast’s Physical Education Centre where she was greeted by Vice Lord Lieutenant of Belfast, Dr Alan Logan and the Lord Mayor of Belfast, Cllr Tracy Kelly.

At the PE Centre, the President met with children participating in the 4 Corners Festival with the Peace Players Northern Ireland basketball programme, which is bringing together over 100 primary school children from across Belfast.

Founded in 2003, Peace Players Northern Ireland was created with the goal of using basketball as a tool of reconciliation and peace-building through the shared experience of sport.

Yesterday afternoon President Connolly visited Ulster University Campus, North Belfast, where she met with students and took a tour of the campus.

While the president viewed the campus mall, she met with musicians practising for the upcoming Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann 2026 – which will be held in Belfast and for which Ulster University is one of the host venues.

The President went on to deliver an address at the University where she warned that the lessons learned through the peace process in Northern Ireland are more important now than ever.

“In my inauguration speech on November 11 last year, I gave a commitment that my first official visit would be to the North,” the President said.

“I am delighted to be here with you today to fulfil that commitment.”

She added: “I’m looking forward to meeting people from different communities who are doing such great work on the ground.

"The visit is also an opportunity to celebrate the rich heritage and traditions of all who live here in peaceful coexistence.”

President Connolly explained: “Northern Ireland now represents a beacon of light to the world in how decades-long conflict can be resolved and reconciliation fostered.

“In a world that is ever-more consumed with war and militarism, Northern Ireland’s lesson is increasingly important, and it is a lesson that we should all tell the world: that peace is possible.

“The conflict left its deep marks here in Northern Ireland in particular, but also across this island, in Britain and beyond.

“Many families continue to live with grief and pain every day. It is a collective responsibility on us all to address properly the needs and the questions of the families most affected, wherever they are, with integrity and a determination, to deliver truth, accountability and justice for them and for society.

“As President, I will ensure that all voices from all backgrounds are heard, regardless of gender, age, beliefs, ethnicity or nationality.”

Following her address at Ulster University, the President visited Black Mountain Shared Space – a centre in west Belfast which is focused on peacebuilding, reconciliation and community growth.

The President went on to visit Linen Hall Library, the oldest library in Belfast, before concluding the first day of her three-day visit with a reception for Women in Community Leadership.

Today President Connolly will attend a series of engagements in Derry.

Scroll down for more images from day one of the President’s visit…

Everything from irishpost.com and the print edition is available on the Irish Post App — plus more! Download it for Android or Apple IOS devices today