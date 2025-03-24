Manchester’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade returns in grand style
News

MANCHESTER"S  St. Patrick's Day parade saw its biggest attendance in recent times, with thousands of people flooding the city streets to celebrate Irish culture and heritage. Families, friends, and visitors from across the region came together, donning green attire, waving Irish flags, and immersing themselves in the vibrant festivities.

The annual celebration featured a colourful procession of floats, marching bands, and traditional Irish dancers, captivating the enthusiastic crowd. Local Irish cultural organisations and community groups proudly showcased their heritage, with performances of classic Irish music and dynamic dance routines.

City officials and event organisers expressed their delight at the record-breaking turnout. Many noted that this year's parade not only celebrated Irish culture but also brought together diverse communities, emphasising Manchester's reputation as an inclusive and welcoming city. The sense of unity and joy was palpable as attendees cheered, laughed, and joined in the celebrations.

Visitors had the opportunity to enjoy a range of activities beyond the parade itself, with local pubs, restaurants, and cultural centres offering traditional Irish food, live music, and storytelling sessions.

Organisers also highlighted the role of volunteers and local sponsors who contributed to the success of the event. With the massive turnout and overwhelmingly positive reception, there are already discussions about expanding next year's celebrations, making them even bigger and more inclusive.

All images courtesy of Roch Valley Radio

