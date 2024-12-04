Marian Price takes legal action against Disney over murder scene in IRA drama say Nothing

VETERAN republican Marian Price is taking legal action against Disney over a murder scene in the drama series, Say Nothing.

The move comes over her portrayal in the series, which is available on the Disney+ streaming service.

A solicitor for Ms Price said the events depicted in the series are 'not based on a single iota of evidence'.

'Egregious allegation'

Say Nothing is set during the Troubles and focusses on the Disappeared — a group of people believed to have been abducted, murdered and buried by the IRA.

Perhaps the most well-known of the Disappeared is Jean McConville, a widowed mother-of-10 who went missing in 1972.

Her body was not found until 2003, with a post-mortem concluding she had been shot in the head.

In Say Nothing, which is produced by FX Productions, Ms Price is depicted as the person responsible for murdering Ms McConville.

The series, which is based on a 2018 book by Patrick Radden Keefe, was released on November 14.

"Given the context, it is difficult to envisage a more egregious allegation than the one to which has been levelled against our client," said her solicitor Peter Corrigan of Phoenix Law.

"As someone who has been involved at every level of the related Boston College criminal proceedings, it is clear that the instant allegation is not based on a single iota of evidence.

"Such allegations published on an international scale are not only unjustified, but they are odious insofar as they seek to cause our client immeasurable harm in exchange for greater streaming success.

"Our client has now been forced to initiate legal proceedings to hold Disney to account for their actions."

Jailed

In 1973, Ms Price was jailed over her role in the IRA bombing of the Old Bailey in London.

She was later freed on licence but this was revoked in 2011 after she spoke at a dissident republican rally and was linked to the 2009 attack on the Massereene Army barracks in Co. Antrim.

She later received a suspended sentence after admitting providing a mobile phone used to claim responsibility for the Real IRA attack, in which two off-duty British soldiers were shot dead.