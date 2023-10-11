Masked gang wielding hammers and machete assault man in Belfast
News

Masked gang wielding hammers and machete assault man in Belfast

A MAN in Belfast has been hospitalised after he was assaulted by a masked gang armed with hammers and a machete.

The incident occurred at a property in the north of the city at around 9.10pm on Tuesday evening.

Police said there was 'no justification' for the attack and have appealed for information.

"It was reported shortly after 9.10pm that masked men were seen leaving a flat in the Forthriver Drive area," said Detective Sergeant Kitchen of the PSNI.

"It was further reported that five men, armed with hammers and a machete, gained entry to the flat and assaulted a man inside.

"The man, aged in his twenties, was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening at this time.

"A mobile phone belonging to the victim was also stolen during the incident.

"The injuries inflicted on the victim are a stark violation of his basic human rights.

"There is no justification for this type of violence.

"Attacks like these not only place the victim at risk, but also the local community."

Police have asked anyone with information or camera footage to contact them on 101.

See More: Belfast

Related

'Callous' Belfast man who raped young woman is jailed for three years and three months
News 3 days ago

'Callous' Belfast man who raped young woman is jailed for three years and three months

By: Gerard Donaghy

Man caught carrying drugs worth £30k linked to UVF jailed
News 6 days ago

Man caught carrying drugs worth £30k linked to UVF jailed

By: Irish Post

Student in Northern Ireland scammed out of £200k by fraudsters pretending to be police
News 1 week ago

Student in Northern Ireland scammed out of £200k by fraudsters pretending to be police

By: Fiona Audley

Latest

Chart-topper Nadine Coyle announced as Irish Post Award-winner
News 2 hours ago

Chart-topper Nadine Coyle announced as Irish Post Award-winner

By: Fiona Audley

Coming to terms with the horrors of the past
Comment 2 hours ago

Coming to terms with the horrors of the past

By: Malachi O'Doherty

Protection: Siobhan Finneran and Katherine Kelly star in new thriller
Entertainment 7 hours ago

Protection: Siobhan Finneran and Katherine Kelly star in new thriller

By: Fiona Audley

Is England really a grey and unpleasant land?
Comment 10 hours ago

Is England really a grey and unpleasant land?

By: Joe Horgan

British journalists wowed by iconic Irish landmarks
Travel 1 day ago

British journalists wowed by iconic Irish landmarks

By: Irish Post