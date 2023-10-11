Masked gang wielding hammers and machete assault man in Belfast

A MAN in Belfast has been hospitalised after he was assaulted by a masked gang armed with hammers and a machete.

The incident occurred at a property in the north of the city at around 9.10pm on Tuesday evening.

Police said there was 'no justification' for the attack and have appealed for information.

"It was reported shortly after 9.10pm that masked men were seen leaving a flat in the Forthriver Drive area," said Detective Sergeant Kitchen of the PSNI.

"It was further reported that five men, armed with hammers and a machete, gained entry to the flat and assaulted a man inside.

"The man, aged in his twenties, was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening at this time.

"A mobile phone belonging to the victim was also stolen during the incident.

"The injuries inflicted on the victim are a stark violation of his basic human rights.

"There is no justification for this type of violence.

"Attacks like these not only place the victim at risk, but also the local community."

Police have asked anyone with information or camera footage to contact them on 101.