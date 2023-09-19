Masked men shoot young man in both legs in Derry

POLICE have launched an investigation after a man was shot in both legs in Derry.

PSNI detectives were called after a man was found with gun shots in each of his calves following an attack in the city at around 11.15pm on September 17.

The incident happened in the vicinity of Marianus Park, police have confirmed.

“The victim had been shot twice, once in each calf,” the PSNI’s Detective Sergeant Ballentine said.

“Two masked men are reported to have been involved in the attack.

“The victim, who is aged in his 20s, was taken to hospital by Northern Ireland Ambulance Service where he remains today receiving treatment for his injuries, which are not believed to life threatening,” he added.

Detectives from Strand Road Criminal Investigation Branch have confirmed they are still working to establish the circumstances of the attack, including where the shooting occurred.

They have appealed to witnesses, or anyone with information to come forward.

“In particular, detectives are keen to hear from anyone in the area around the time the man was found injured, and saw what happened or saw any suspicious activity to get in touch by calling 101, quoting reference number 1763 of 17/09/23,” they state.

“Information can also be given anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."