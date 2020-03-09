‘Game of Thrones’ and ‘The Exorcist’ star Max Von Sydow dies aged 90
News

‘Game of Thrones’ and ‘The Exorcist’ star Max Von Sydow dies aged 90

HOLLYWOOD LEGEND Max Von Sydow has passed away aged 90.

The Swedish-born actor family announced "with a broken heart and infinite sadness" that the veteran star died this past Sunday.

A much-revered presence on the big and small screen, Von Sydow first found fame working alongside filmmaker Ingmar Bergman on a string of critically acclaimed movies.

Arguably the most iconic of these was The Seventh Seal, which centred around a game of chess between Von Sydow’s character Antonius Block and Death.

His most famous role arrived in 1973, when Von Sydow was cast as Father Lankester Merrin in William Friedkin’s The Exorcist.

Advertisement

More Hollywood success followed in the early 1980s, with the Swede carving out a niche as a go-to villain, playing Ming the Merciless in Flash Gordon and Ernst Blofeld in Never Say Never Again.

Von Sydow went on to work with something approaching a who’s who of Hollywood directors, including David Lynch (Dune), Woody Allen (Hannah and Her Sisters), Steven Spielberg (Minority Report) and Martin Scorsese (Shutter Island).

He also appeared in Star Wars: The Force Awakens and as the Three-eyed Raven on the hit HBO fantasy drama series Game of Thrones.

Twice nominated for an Academy Award in 1987 and 2011 for Pelle the Conquerer and Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close, Edgar Wright and Kevin Smith are among those to pay tribute to the veteran star’s incredible career and legacy.

Advertisement

Wright wrote on Twitter: "Max Von Sydow, such an iconic presence in cinema for seven decades, it seemed like he'd always be with us.

"He changed the face of international film with Bergman, played Christ, fought the devil, pressed the HOT HAIL button and was Oscar nominated for a silent performance. A god."

Smith echoed those sentiments: “The legendary actor who gave us both Brewmeister Smith and Ming the Merciless has finally laid down his King in the eternal chess match.

“Farewell, Max von Sydow. You were in many much more respected movies than Strange Brew and Flash Gordon but I loved you for those flicks first.”

See More: Game Of Thrones, Max Von Sydow, Sweden, The Exorcist

Related

Tributes paid after Game of Thrones actor passes away on Christmas Eve
News 2 months ago

Tributes paid after Game of Thrones actor passes away on Christmas Eve

By: Gerard Donaghy

Emilia Clarke blames Irish star Conleth Hill for 'Game of Thrones' coffee cup blunder
News 4 months ago

Emilia Clarke blames Irish star Conleth Hill for 'Game of Thrones' coffee cup blunder

By: Jack Beresford

New Game of Thrones prequel series announced hours after Naomi Watts spin-off is axed
News 4 months ago

New Game of Thrones prequel series announced hours after Naomi Watts spin-off is axed

By: Jack Beresford

Latest

Tributes paid to hunger striker Bobby Sands on what would have been his 66th birthday
News 30 minutes ago

Tributes paid to hunger striker Bobby Sands on what would have been his 66th birthday

By: Rachael O'Connor

St Patrick's Day Trees are the latest Irish craze
News 40 minutes ago

St Patrick's Day Trees are the latest Irish craze

By: Harry Brent

Krispy Kreme is turning all of its donuts green for St Patrick’s Day
News 1 hour ago

Krispy Kreme is turning all of its donuts green for St Patrick’s Day

By: Jack Beresford

Irish actor Jack Gleeson returning to TV in first role since Game of Thrones
Entertainment 2 hours ago

Irish actor Jack Gleeson returning to TV in first role since Game of Thrones

By: Rachael O'Connor

New exhibition highlights untold stories of Irish in Wolverhampton
Life & Style 3 hours ago

New exhibition highlights untold stories of Irish in Wolverhampton

By: Fiona Audley