Meath woman appealing for messages to send to her granny on her 107th birthday

A MEATH woman has made a public appeal for people to send videos and messages wishing her 107-year-old grandmother a happy birthday.

Nancy Stewart is due to celebrate her landmark birthday next week.

Unfortunately, the coronavirus pandemic has curtailed her plans for marking the big day.

Not that Nancy is complaining.

To say she has lived through worse would be something of an understatement.

Nancy has seen two World Wars, the Civil War in Ireland, the battle for Irish independence and the multiple recessions that have followed.

This isn’t even Nancy’s first pandemic – she was five during the time of the Spanish influenza.

Even so, her granddaughter Louise wants to make it a day to remember for her beloved granny, who is a constant source of inspiration.

Something of a shining light in the dark, Nancy has always lived by the mantra that there is no point stressing and worrying about what may happen.

Nancy hasn't always had an easy life, either; her husband tragically died in a car crash back in 1989 while two of her daughters sadly passed away over the last 15 years.

“A positive mindset helps her an awful lot, and a day-by-day approach,” she told the Irish Mirror.

“Don't worry about tomorrow, don't worry about yesterday."

She’s always been a firm believer that whatever happens to you, you will be able to handle it. It’s not a bad motto and one Louise has certainly tried to live up to.

Now she’s looking to give something back to her granny by amassing a collection of pictures and video messages from well-wishers ahead of her big day.

Nancy has been cocooning since March with her granddaughter caring for her and providing some much-needed company.

She’s become something of a social media sensation too with Louise regularly posting messages and pictures from her grandma, much to the delight of her followers.

Now she’s asking for fans to return the favour with a message or video wishing her a happy birthday.

Anyone who would like to send Nancy a message can do so by sending a video or message to [email protected]

In the meantime, Nancy has a message for the people of Ireland.

“Wear your mask, and don't break the rules, and we're going to get out of this no problem."