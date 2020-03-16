Member of Dublin Fire Brigade tests positive for COVID-19
News

A MEMBER of the Dublin Fire Brigade has tested positive for coronavirus, the fire service has confirmed.

The staff  member, who has not been identified in order to protect patient confidentiality, is said to be under the care of the HSE and is doing well.

The fire service has asked the media and the public to protect the privacy of the patient, and have confirmed that they are currently working with Public Health in order to trace any possible contacts.

In the statement, which they posted to Twitter yesterday, the Dublin Fire Brigade said:

"Dublin Fire Brigade management can confirm that one of our Firefighter / Paramedics has been tested positive for COVID 19. The firefighter is under the medical care of the HSE and is doing well, we are respecting their privacy at this time and would ask that others follow likewise.

"We are currently working through Public Health to contact trace and assess other members of staff who may have bee n close or casual contacts.

"We have set up a contact tracing hub and will continue to monitor, communicate with and support all of our personnel providing an essential frontline service during these challenging times.

"We would like to express our gratitude and respect for all of our personnel, and all frontline workers in all the agencies, who remain to work diligently to serve the community in very difficult times, we wish them all well, good health and safe duties."

Ireland has implemented drastic measures to keep its citizens safe, including having ordered the closure of all pubs right before St Patrick's Day.

The Republic has 169 confirmed cases so far, with two people having lost their lives to the virus.

