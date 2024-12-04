Men wanted in Italy over serious assault and child cruelty offences are arrested in Derry

TWO men wanted in Italy to serve prison sentences in relation to serious assault and child cruelty offences have been arrested in Derry.

The pair were arrested by officers from the PSNI's Local Policing Team based in Strand Road, who were working with the force's International Policing Unit (IPU).

The men, aged 67 and 29, were detained this evening on Italian extradition warrants and are due to appear before Laganside Extradition Court tomorrow, December 5.

The offence the men were being sought over occurred in the Brescia area of Italy between 2015 and 2019.

"Today's arrests are another example of the Police Service of Northern Ireland working closely with our national and international partners to locate and arrest those wanted in other countries," said Sergeant Davey from the IPU.

"In this case we worked closely with Italian authorities and the National Extradition Unit to track down and arrest these two fugitives.

"The Police Service of Northern Ireland is committed to tackling violence against women and girls and today's arrests deliver on our assurance of the relentless pursuit of perpetrators and supporting victims.

"We will continue to work with our partners to locate and arrest those trying to delay or deny justice to victims of crime."