Met Éireann forecaster plays her own April Fool's trick on those hoping for a hot Summer
News

JOANNA DONNELLY had more than a few people fooled when she predicted a long hot Summer for the Emerald Isle.

The Irish weather forecaster took to Twitter to share a weather update that people only dream of hearing.

Miss Donnelly took to social media to share a picture of reported hot weather heading for Ireland saying: "So after a hard day at the office I can happily forecast a long hot summer on the charts as the jet stream gets set to head north while taking on a distinctly omega shape."

The prediction seemed legitimate until Miss Donnelly reminded her followers of the date - April 1st.

Believers of her original tweet were slightly resentful and admitted they were taken in by her joke.

