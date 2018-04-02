Met Éireann forecaster plays her own April Fool's trick on those hoping for a hot Summer

JOANNA DONNELLY had more than a few people fooled when she predicted a long hot Summer for the Emerald Isle.

The Irish weather forecaster took to Twitter to share a weather update that people only dream of hearing.

Miss Donnelly took to social media to share a picture of reported hot weather heading for Ireland saying: "So after a hard day at the office I can happily forecast a long hot summer on the charts as the jet stream gets set to head north while taking on a distinctly omega shape."

So after a hard day at the office I can happily forecast a long hot summer on the charts as the jet stream gets set to head north while taking on a distinctly omega shape. Happy Easter! #forecast #weather #heatwave pic.twitter.com/NiZcopguHs — Joanna Donnelly (@JoannaDonnellyL) April 1, 2018

Advertisement

The prediction seemed legitimate until Miss Donnelly reminded her followers of the date - April 1st.

If I had thrown in a WhiteChristmas for the bargain would it have been more obvious? 😀 #AprilFool Sure aren't we all sick of that auld Scandi High at this stage. Give me back my southwesterlies for the good old Goldilocks weather we know and love here in Ireland. — Joanna Donnelly (@JoannaDonnellyL) April 1, 2018

Believers of her original tweet were slightly resentful and admitted they were taken in by her joke.

That’s just mean.. — Bessie Burgess (@TsubiAl) April 1, 2018

I wish it was true. 😩 — Lilian Smith (@Lillylatelee) April 1, 2018

Advertisement

I’ll never forgive you for this... — Clank 🇮🇪 (@clankknowsbest) April 1, 2018