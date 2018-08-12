'It might have been a different story' – Girl, 4, saves mum’s life by calling 999
Mila Dobby and call handler Jane Metcalfe (Image: Durham Constabulary)

A LITTLE girl who called 999 after her mum was knocked unconscious in a fall has been rewarded for her quick-thinking and bravery.

Mila Dobby, 4, called police after finding her mother Ellen bleeding from a head wound at the bottom of the stairs at their home in Consett, Co. Durham, England.

The tot explained to call handler Jane Metcalfe that her mum was injured and stayed on the line until police and paramedics arrived.

The incident happened in April but this week Mila was rewarded with a certificate, goodie bag and a tour of Durham Constabulary headquarters where she met call handler Jane face to face.

“It was a pleasure to meet Mila,” said Jane. “She’s a very clever girl indeed.

“In my 14 years here, this was certainly my most memorable call.

“I think it too highlights how important it is to teach your child how to dial 999 because they are never too young to put what they've learnt into practice.

“This incident demonstrates so poignantly, it could really be the difference between life and death.”

'It might have been a different story'

Mila was accompanied on her tour by proud mum Ellen, dad Liam and brother Fraser.

Ellen suffers from hypoglycaemia and it is believed this was the reason behind her fall.

She says her daughter’s actions likely saved her life.

“I was going up the stairs and I collapsed and split my head open,” said Ellen. “I think I was unconscious for about 40 minutes.

“If she hadn’t called 999, it might have been a different story. I needed medicine to correct the level of glucose in my blood.”

During the six-minute call, Jane can be heard questioning Mila in an attempt to find out what is wrong.

When asked if her mother is okay, Mila tells Jane: “She’s lying on the stairs and she’s asleep. She has a big bleed on her head.”

The youngster stayed on the line until police and paramedics arrived, who administered the drugs Ellen needed before taking her to hospital.

“This could have easily been a very different story and outcome,” added Ellen.

“I am so proud of her.”

