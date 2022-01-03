Minimum unit pricing for alcohol comes into effect in Ireland from today

MINIMUM unit pricing (MUP) for alcohol has come into effect in Ireland, with the government hoping it will prevent 200 deaths a year.

From today, the minimum price for a standard drink will be €1, whether it is sold in a bar, supermarket or off licence.

The HSE classifies some standard drinks as a 35.5ml pub measure of spirits, a small glass of 12.5 per cent wine and a half-pint of normal beer.

The government believe the move could lead to a 9 per cent reduction in alcohol consumption.

While some have welcomed the move, critics say it unfairly targets the poorest in society.

Changes

From today, the lowest price that can be charged for a gram of alcohol is 10c, meaning a standard drink — one that contains 10 grams of alcohol — will cost a minimum of €1.

For example, a 12.5 per cent bottle of wine, which contains 7.4 standard drinks, cannot be sold for less than €7.40.

A can of 4.3 per cent lager will be a minimum €1.70 while a pint would be €1.93.

The HSE says that most alcoholic drinks are already above the new minimum unit price in pubs, clubs and restaurants.

It adds that MUP will instead target the heaviest drinkers who buy the cheapest alcohol and will see these drinkers reduce their alcohol consumption by 15 per cent.

'Middle-class guilt'

Former Fine Gael TD Noel Rock, an opponent of MUP, says the move will affect working-class people hardest.

"It strikes me as being middle-class guilt with working-class consequences," he said.

"Alcoholism and abuse of alcohol can happen just as easily to someone on a salary of €80,000, €90,000 or €100,000 as it can to someone on the average wage or below it.

"The aforementioned middle-class guilt, combined with the desire to be seen to do something — anything — comes at the expense of those who work hard, already pay taxes in abundance and dink modestly."

The HSE says MUP is preferable to a tax increase as "if you raise taxes for alcohol, you are raising the cost of alcohol for everyone.

"A minimum unit price only targets cheapest alcohol.

"For low-risk drinkers, like those who are already drinking within the low-risk alcohol guidelines, the change will largely go unnoticed."

Scotland

It cites Scotland as evidence that MUP works, with alcohol purchases down 7.6 per cent in the 12 months after it was introduced in 2018.

"Research has also shown that moderate drinkers were affected very little; it has had the greatest impact on harmful drinkers," says the HSE.

However, Eoin O'Malley, social scientist at the School of Law and Government at Dublin City University, claims it could actually lead to an increase in deaths.

"Minimum Unit Pricing for alcoholic drinks comes into force today," he tweeted.

"It won't affect most of us, but will make it more expensive for some people to get drunk.

"If what happened in Scotland happens here, instead they'll abuse other drugs, and we'll see an increase in drug deaths."

MUP will have 'real impact'

Advocating for the changes, Professor Joe Barry, former professor of Population Health Medicine at Trinity College Dublin, said MUP would combat the "reckless discounting" of alcohol that has fuelled alcohol-related issues.

"Throughout the length and breadth of our country, alcohol continues to damage the lives of so many, not just the individual drinker, but also those who share their home or community with heavy drinkers," said Prof. Barry.

"The widespread availability of cheap, strong drink in every community in Ireland — from small villages to big cities, east and west, north and south — has been fuelled by a reckless discounting of alcohol prices by an alliance of alcohol producers and retailers.

"By introducing minimum unit pricing for all alcohol products this will stop.

"As a nation we can hope to make some real progress in curbing the worst excesses of alcohol use and in particular the harm to the heaviest users and the young population, who are amongst Europe's leading binge drinkers

"I very much welcome the commences of minimum unit pricing, which will have a real impact and in particular it will save lives."