Minister for Health pays a special Mother's Day tribute to mums working in Ireland's hospitals
News

IRELAND’S MINISTER for Health Simon Harris has paid a special Mother’s Day tribute to those mums working on the frontline against coronavirus. 

With Ireland’s healthcare services under siege from the deadly virus abs 102 new cases confirmed last night, Mr Harris took a few moments to show his appreciation for every mother’s efforts. 

Writing on Twitter, he said: "Happy Mother’s Day to all mums -a Mother’s Day unlike any other. 

"We must keep our distance but that doesn’t mean we can’t show our appreciation. 

"Today I am particularly thinking of all the mum’s on the frontline in the fight against #coronavirus. We are indebted to you all." 

Others were keen to also pay tribute to those working in the care sector, 

Shoutout to the mums who are full-time Carers providing #24hrcare to their incapacitated children for life,” Nev Ross wrote in response. 

“A life of self-isolation and no recognition from the state.” 

Mr Harris meanwhile also took time out to wish his own mother a Happy Mother’s Day and promise to see her again once the pandemic has passed. 

“All my life my mum has been by my side every step of the way,” he wrote. 

“Happy Mother’s Day Mum. Love you. Today I’m staying away from visiting to help keep you & your family & our country safe. Please do the same. We’ll all have brilliant family days when this is done.” 

A total of 785 cases of coronavirus have been reported in Ireland so far. 

It’s been estimated that healthcare workers account for around one in four of these confirmed cases. 

See More: Coronavirus, Mother's Day, Simon Harris

