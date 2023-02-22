'Momentous day' as Dáithí's Law clears House of Commons

SUPPORTERS of six-year-old Dáithí Mac Gabhann have hailed the passing of Dáithí's Law in the House of Commons today.

The legislation to provide for an opt-out donor system in the North passed the final Commons stages this afternoon and is expected to become law in March.

It had been feared the legislation may be delayed due to the ongoing stalemate at Stormont.

An attempt to elect a Speaker last month that would have allowed the law to pass at Stormont also proved unsuccessful.

However, the legislation was included as an amendment to the Northern Ireland (Executive Formation) Bill by Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris.

The Bill, which is now with the House of Lords, will also extend the period for the formation of an Executive to January 18, 2024.

'Law will save lives'

Speaking as Dáithí's Law passed at Westminster, Sinn Féin MP Paul Maskey hailed the Donate4Dáithí campaign for successfully changing the organ donation system.

"This is a hugely momentous day for little Dáithí Mac Gabhann, his parents Máirtín and Seph and everyone who has campaigned with determination to get Dáithí's Law over the line," said the MP for West Belfast.

"Not only will this modernise our organ donation laws and put in place an 'opt-out' system, but it will also give hope to every single person who is waiting for an organ transplant.

"Dáithí's Law will save lives and it will change lives for the better.

"I want to congratulate the efforts of the Donate4Dáithí campaign for getting us to this point."

This is a huge day of hope for Dáithí & all people desperately waiting for a transplant as Dáithí’s Organ Donation law will come into effect from Spring 2023 Today belongs to Daíthí, Máirtín, Seph & all that campaigned for this life saving law Thank you for never giving up! 💓 pic.twitter.com/Z0bmKGROzb — Michelle O’Neill (@moneillsf) February 22, 2023

Dáithí was born in October 2016 with a condition that meant only one side of his heart worked.

After several operations to correct the issue, it was felt his condition was too severe and in January 2018, his parents were told that a transplant was Dáithí's only option.

Since then, his supporters have campaigned to raise awareness of organ donation and lobbied for a change of law to a soft opt-out donor system.

Also commenting on today's news, Sinn Féin Vice-President Michelle O'Neill praised the resilience of Daíthí and his family.

"This is a huge day of hope for Dáithí & all people desperately waiting for a transplant as Dáithí's Organ Donation law will come into effect from Spring 2023," tweeted Ms O'Neill.

"Today belongs to Daíthí, Máirtín, Seph & all that campaigned for this life saving law.

"Thank you for never giving up!"

'Exceptional intervention'

As Dáithí's Law was being passed, the Secretary of State said he welcomed the change in the law but expressed his disappointment that it was unable to be passed at Stormont.

"This Bill creates the time and space needed to focus attention on restoring Stormont and for UK-EU negotiations to reach a solution on the NI Protocol that meets the needs of people across Northern Ireland," said Mr Heaton-Harris.

"The Bill will also see the installation of an 'opt-out' organ donation system.

"While this exceptional intervention by the Government is welcome and important, I am disappointed the decision was not taken by locally-elected decision-makers in the NI Assembly.

"I will continue to do everything I can to support the parties to come together as soon as possible in the interests of those who elected them."