More than 200 organ transplants carried out in Ireland this year

NEWLY revealed figures show more than 200 organ transplants were carried out in Ireland in 2025.

The HSE’s Organ Donation Transplant Ireland Office (ODTI) has confirmed that 202 organ transplants took place this year up to December 29.

Organs were donated by 68 deceased and 29 living organ donors, the report adds.

‘‘Organ donation is an incredible gift and has a life transforming impact on the organ recipients,” the ODTI’s Dr Catherine Motherway said.

“For many patients, the offer of an organ may be lifesaving,” she added.

“It is important to emphasise that it is still really important for you to let others know your wishes in relation to organ donation, in the event of your untimely death.

“Your family or significant other will ensure we honour your wishes and your values in life.

“The law also makes it possible for people to make a living donation of a kidney to someone who they don’t know personally.”

This year saw a soft opt-out system of consent for organ donation enacted in Ireland for the first time.

The Human Tissue Act Part 2 means everybody is now considered an organ donor in Ireland unless they opt out or are included in an excluded group.

“Most importantly, the defining principle of the new law is consent; it is still your choice whether you want to be an organ donor,” Dr Motherway added.

The 2025 figures also show a reduction in transplants year on year, with 263 organ transplants carried out in 2024.

“The number of organ donors this year is down on previous years,” Dr Motherway confirmed.

“We know that this is not due to people not choosing to be organ donors,” she added.

“None of the potential organ donors this year had their names on the opt-out register.”

This year 136 kidney, seven heart, 16 lung, 28 liver and five pancreas transplants were carried across Ireland’s three national transplant centres,

This includes kidney transplants from 29 living donors, the ODTI confirmed.

“Some donated organs do not have a suitable match in Ireland,” the ODTI explained.

“In the spirit of ensuring that the donor’s wishes are honoured and the gift of life is passed on, whenever possible these donated organs are offered to other countries where a suitable recipient benefits,” they add.

“This is a reciprocal arrangement, and Irish patients receive organs from donors outside this country, particularly the United Kingdom where our paediatric patients have their transplant operations.

“It is especially important for donors and their families that their offer can be accepted, and another family and patient receive a life enhancing or lifesaving transplant.”

The HSE’s Chief Clinical Officer Dr Colm Henry thanked all organ donors and their families this week.

“As 2025 comes to a close, I want to express my deepest gratitude to organ donors and their families who, through their extraordinary generosity, gave the precious gift of life this year,” he said.

“Your selfless decision to donate has saved lives and offered hope to others at a time that was very difficult for you,” he added.

“I hope you find comfort in knowing the profound impact your choice had on the lives of transplant recipients.

“I also extend sincere thanks to the many medical, nursing, and HSE staff whose dedication and expertise made these life-saving transplants possible - their expertise ensures that the generosity of families of donors leads to transformation in the lives of transplant recipients and their families.”