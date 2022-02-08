Most popular baby names in Northern Ireland revealed

NAMING A new baby is a big responsibility, and whilst some parents want their child to stand out from the crowd, some names endure the test of time.

New analysis of ONS (Office for National Statistics) baby name data by leading name label manufacturer, My Nametags, reveals the UK’s ‘children’s name capitals’ - the areas of the country where you are most likely to encounter a child with a certain name.

The analysis reveals that parents in Northern Ireland are more likely to name their child James or Grace, than parents anywhere else in the UK.

Lars B. Andersen, Managing Director at My Nametags, comments:

"At My Nametags we see thousands of names every day and we were interested to understand the patterns of where certain names appear most commonly in the UK.

"Our analysis revealed some interesting insights, so we have created an interactive map to help people discover the name trends in their region and how it compares to the rest of the UK."

SOUTH WEST

Oliver has topped the charts as one of the UK’s most popular boys name for some years. However, there is a higher concentration of them born in the South West than anywhere else in the UK. You are also more likely to find an Amelia in the region than anywhere else in the country.

SOUTH EAST

The names William and Charlotte top the charts in the South East.

LONDON

You are most likely to find an Alexander or an Isabella in the nation’s capital.

EAST OF ENGLAND

Parents across East Anglia are more likely to name their child either Harry or Holly than families elsewhere in the UK.

EAST MIDLANDS

You are most likely to meet an Oscar or an Isla in the East Midlands than anywhere else in the UK.

WEST MIDLANDS

The West Midlands has the highest concentration of Mohammeds in the UK. For girls, it’s Maisie that appears more frequently in the region than anywhere else.

WALES

Wales has the highest density of children named Dylan and Megan.

NORTH WEST

Olivia has topped the charts as the most popular baby girls name for a few years now but the North West has the highest concentration of Olivias in the UK.

NORTH EAST

Jack has ranked highly in the baby name charts for decades, but it’s in the North East where you are most likely to find a child named Jack. For girls, it’s Emily.

YORKSHIRE AND THE HUMBER

You are most likely to come across a child named Charlie or Evie in Yorkshire and the Humber.

SCOTLAND

Scotland has the highest density of boys named Lewis and girls named Sophie.

To view the full interactive map and find out more about the research, visit: https://www.mynametags.com