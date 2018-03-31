Motion passed for Irish passport office in Northern Ireland
THE Irish Government has been called on to set up an Irish passport office in Northern Ireland.

Derry City and Strabane District Council has passed a motion asking the Government to establish a much-needed passport office north of the border.

The move would be beneficial to all among the border region including counties such as Sligo and Donegal, a local councillor has said.

Anyone looking for an Irish passport currently must travel to either Dublin or Cork.

Speaking to Highland Radio, Derry Councillor Colly Kelly said there has been a great response to the proposal.

He said a rising demand for Irish passports post Brexit means there is an added need for an Irish passport office in Northern Ireland.

"It's been a hot topic up here, especially since Brexit," he said.

"If you have an incident, maybe a health incident, and you need to get a passport a soon as possible to see a loved one you have to go through that whole process at Dublin or Cork.

"So we think it would be prudent if we were to have a passport office in the North."

