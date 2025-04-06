Ireland ranks top in list of most powerful passports

IRELAND has come out on top in a list of the world's most powerful passports.

That's according to the ninth annual edition of the Nomad Capitalist Passport Index, which aims to educate aspiring global citizens about the true value of the world's citizenships.

This year's list sees Ireland move up one place from 2024, leapfrogging Switzerland in the process and marking Ireland's best showing since finishing joint first in 2020.

According to Nomad Capitalist, the index evaluates 199 citizenships, providing a deeper, data-driven look at what it means to be a truly global citizen.

"Each passport is ranked across five key factors: visa-free travel, taxation, global perception, dual citizenship and personal freedom," said the company, a boutique tax and immigration consultancy.

"These criteria reflect the real-world concerns of modern nomads, investors, entrepreneurs and internationally minded individuals."

Nomad Capitalist put Ireland's success in this year's list down to a slight boost in the country's mobility score, combined with a fractional dip in Switzerland's.

"While both countries offer world-class global mobility, Ireland pulls ahead thanks to a slight edge in visa-free, visa-on-arrival and ETA-based travel, combined with fast-track citizenship options," read Ireland's entry.

"Irish citizens enjoy the right to live and work freely across the EU and, uniquely, in the UK.

"With its strong international reputation, entrepreneur-friendly tax policies and the overall flexibility of its passport, Ireland claims the title of the world's strongest passport for 2025."

Ireland topped the list with a score of 109, while Britain was tied for 21st on 105 points.

With a score of 98.5, the United States ranked at 45th in the table, tied with San Marino, while the lowest-ranked country was Afghanistan with 27 points.