Motorcyclist killed in collision with lorry
News

Motorcyclist killed in collision with lorry

A MOTORCYCLIST has died after he was involved in a collision with a lorry in Co. Antrim this morning.

The vehicles collided in the Steeple Road area at around 9.35am, the PSNI have confirmed.

Inspector Cherith Adair of the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Collision Investigation Unit said: “At approximately 9.35am, we received a report of a two vehicle road traffic collision involving a motorcycle and a lorry.

“The male, who was the rider of the motorcycle, sadly died at the scene as a result of his injuries.

“The Steeple Road remains closed at this time.”

The police force has urged anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward.

“Enquiries are continuing and anyone who witnessed the collision or with CCTV or other footage that could assist with our investigation is asked to contact police at the Collision Investigation Unit on 101 quoting reference number 325 16/01/25,” Insp Adair said.

See More: Antrim

Related

Appeal for information after ATM stolen from service station
News 4 hours ago

Appeal for information after ATM stolen from service station

By: Fiona Audley

Police name pensioner who died in Co. Antrim collision
News 1 day ago

Police name pensioner who died in Co. Antrim collision

By: Gerard Donaghy

Woman in her 70s dies after being hit by car
News 2 days ago

Woman in her 70s dies after being hit by car

By: Fiona Audley

Latest

Kneecap and Saoirse Ronan among contenders as BAFTA nominees revealed
Entertainment 10 hours ago

Kneecap and Saoirse Ronan among contenders as BAFTA nominees revealed

By: Fiona Audley

Newly appointed director ‘delighted’ to lead on fundraising for Irish Film and TV UK
Business 12 hours ago

Newly appointed director ‘delighted’ to lead on fundraising for Irish Film and TV UK

By: Fiona Audley

Taoiseach welcomes ‘long-awaited’ ceasefire in Gaza
News 13 hours ago

Taoiseach welcomes ‘long-awaited’ ceasefire in Gaza

By: Fiona Audley

Man, 47, sentenced to almost 20 years for child sex offences
News 23 hours ago

Man, 47, sentenced to almost 20 years for child sex offences

By: Gerard Donaghy

Man arrested for assaulting three police officers in Co. Down
News 1 day ago

Man arrested for assaulting three police officers in Co. Down

By: Gerard Donaghy

'A beacon of love': Coleen Nolan leads tributes following death of sister Linda at the age of 65
News 1 day ago

'A beacon of love': Coleen Nolan leads tributes following death of sister Linda at the age of 65

By: Gerard Donaghy