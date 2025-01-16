Motorcyclist killed in collision with lorry

A MOTORCYCLIST has died after he was involved in a collision with a lorry in Co. Antrim this morning.

The vehicles collided in the Steeple Road area at around 9.35am, the PSNI have confirmed.

Inspector Cherith Adair of the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Collision Investigation Unit said: “At approximately 9.35am, we received a report of a two vehicle road traffic collision involving a motorcycle and a lorry.

“The male, who was the rider of the motorcycle, sadly died at the scene as a result of his injuries.

“The Steeple Road remains closed at this time.”

The police force has urged anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward.

“Enquiries are continuing and anyone who witnessed the collision or with CCTV or other footage that could assist with our investigation is asked to contact police at the Collision Investigation Unit on 101 quoting reference number 325 16/01/25,” Insp Adair said.