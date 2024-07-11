Motorcyclist killed in early hours collision on Irish road
News

Motorcyclist killed in early hours collision on Irish road

A MOTORCYCLIST has died after being involved in a collision on a Dublin road in the early hours of this morning.

Gardaí and emergency services were called to Constitution Hill in Dublin 7 where the single vehicle incident happened at around 2.20am.

The driver of the motorcycle, a man aged in his 30s, was brought to the Mater Misericordiae University Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The outbound lane of the road is currently closed for technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators, and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí have appealed for any witnesses to the collision to come forward.

“Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on Constitution Hill, Dublin 7, between 1.30am and 2.30am this morning, Thursday, July 11 are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí,” they said.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Bridewell Garda Station on 01 666 8200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.”

See More: Dublin, Motorcyclist

Related

Second arrest following €3m drug seizure in Dublin
News 13 hours ago

Second arrest following €3m drug seizure in Dublin

By: Gerard Donaghy

Investigation underway after bodies found in Dublin canal
News 2 days ago

Investigation underway after bodies found in Dublin canal

By: Fiona Audley

Dublin is second most expensive city in Europe to build apartments
News 1 week ago

Dublin is second most expensive city in Europe to build apartments

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

SILENT TESTIMONY: Troubles paintings go on display at National Portrait Gallery
Entertainment 3 hours ago

SILENT TESTIMONY: Troubles paintings go on display at National Portrait Gallery

By: Fiona Audley

'Normal for Northern Ireland’ should not dull us to Troubles abuses
Comment 22 hours ago

'Normal for Northern Ireland’ should not dull us to Troubles abuses

By: Kevin Meagher

Why it's time to give the vote to the Irish abroad
Comment 1 day ago

Why it's time to give the vote to the Irish abroad

By: Joe Horgan

New exhibit showcases experience of Irish immigrants living in Britain in the 1950s
News 1 day ago

New exhibit showcases experience of Irish immigrants living in Britain in the 1950s

By: Fiona Audley

Man sentenced for setting fire to block of flats while residents were inside
News 1 day ago

Man sentenced for setting fire to block of flats while residents were inside

By: Fiona Audley