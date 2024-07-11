Motorcyclist killed in early hours collision on Irish road

A MOTORCYCLIST has died after being involved in a collision on a Dublin road in the early hours of this morning.

Gardaí and emergency services were called to Constitution Hill in Dublin 7 where the single vehicle incident happened at around 2.20am.

The driver of the motorcycle, a man aged in his 30s, was brought to the Mater Misericordiae University Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The outbound lane of the road is currently closed for technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators, and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí have appealed for any witnesses to the collision to come forward.

“Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on Constitution Hill, Dublin 7, between 1.30am and 2.30am this morning, Thursday, July 11 are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí,” they said.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Bridewell Garda Station on 01 666 8200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.”