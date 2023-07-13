'Moving’ vigil held to remember 400 homeless people who have died in Dublin
A vigil was held outside the Dail in Dublin, to remember the 402 homeless people who have died in the city since 2018

A VIGIL was held at the Dail last night to remember the more than 400 homeless people who have died in Dublin since 2018. 

Organised by the Aontú leader Peadar Tóibín, the event took place outside Leinster House on Kildare Street.

Speaking to those who joined the gathering, homeless campaigner Father Peter McVerry said: “There is no reason for anyone in Ireland to die in homelessness today.”

“We can all play a role in reducing the stigma that is attached to homelessness,” he added.

Sean Flynn, whose daughter, Cherie, died while homeless, spoke at the event last night

Sean Flynn, whose daughter Cherie died in March 2022 while homelessness, also spoke at the event.

Following the event, the Aontú party thanked everyone who attended “a very moving event, with powerful words”.

