Murder investigation launched following death of man in Co. Derry
News

Murder investigation launched following death of man in Co. Derry

A MURDER investigation has been launched following the death of a 56-year-old man in Co. Derry.

It follows a report of a stabbing in the Fallahogy Terrace area of Kilrea at around 4.50pm on Tuesday.

A 33-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

"Shortly before 4.50pm, police received a report that a man had been stabbed," said Detective Chief Inspector Neil McGuinness of the PSNI.

"Officers attended alongside colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

"Sadly, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

"A 33-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and he remains in police custody at this time.

"At this stage we are not looking for any other suspects.

"Officers remain in the area and members of the public are asked to avoid the area at this time."

Police have urged anyone with information to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference 1304 of August 29.

See More: Derry

Related

Police investigating arson attack on house in Derry
News 3 weeks ago

Police investigating arson attack on house in Derry

By: Irish Post

Driver dragged from car and attacked in ‘worrying’ night of unrest in Derry
News 3 weeks ago

Driver dragged from car and attacked in ‘worrying’ night of unrest in Derry

By: Fiona Audley

Parachute Regiment flags banned at Apprentice Boys' parade in Derry
News 1 month ago

Parachute Regiment flags banned at Apprentice Boys' parade in Derry

By: Grainne Conroy

Latest

Convicted murderer on the run from prison in Northern Ireland
News 1 day ago

Convicted murderer on the run from prison in Northern Ireland

By: Irish Post

Rolling Stones star Ronnie Wood joins Van Morrison in surprise performance at Irish festival
News 1 day ago

Rolling Stones star Ronnie Wood joins Van Morrison in surprise performance at Irish festival

By: Fiona Audley

Front door set alight in arson attack on home in Belfast
News 1 day ago

Front door set alight in arson attack on home in Belfast

By: Irish Post

Vigil held for victims of Clonmel crash
News 2 days ago

Vigil held for victims of Clonmel crash

By: Gerard Donaghy

Killer of Irish soldiers in Lebanon in 1980 released
News 2 days ago

Killer of Irish soldiers in Lebanon in 1980 released

By: Grainne Conroy