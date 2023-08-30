Murder investigation launched following death of man in Co. Derry

A MURDER investigation has been launched following the death of a 56-year-old man in Co. Derry.

It follows a report of a stabbing in the Fallahogy Terrace area of Kilrea at around 4.50pm on Tuesday.

A 33-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

"Shortly before 4.50pm, police received a report that a man had been stabbed," said Detective Chief Inspector Neil McGuinness of the PSNI.

"Officers attended alongside colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

"Sadly, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

"A 33-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and he remains in police custody at this time.

"At this stage we are not looking for any other suspects.

"Officers remain in the area and members of the public are asked to avoid the area at this time."

Police have urged anyone with information to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference 1304 of August 29.