'My darling boy': Mum's moving tribute after six-month-old who died in collision is named

THE MOTHER of a six-month-old baby who died following a collision in Clacton, Essex, has paid tribute to her 'darling boy'.

Harry Kiely was seriously injured following the collision involving two vehicles on Cherry Tree Avenue in Clacton, Essex, at around 6.45pm on Wednesday, July 13.

He was taken to hospital but sadly did not survive his injuries.

'Taken too soon'

This week, the tot's mum released a statement paying tribute to her son, saying 'life will never be the same without you'.

"My darling boy, you were taken far too soon, anyone who knows you and knows me will know how much you meant to me baby boy," read the statement.

"Life will never be the same without you, mummy and all your family will forever have you in our hearts.

"I don't understand how life can be so cruel, until we meet again my gorgeous little Haribo.

"Goodnight my boy."

Arrest

A woman, who is not related to the child, was arrested on suspicion of a number of driving offences, including causing death by dangerous driving.

She has been released on bail while enquiries by Essex Police continue.

Investigators have asked anyone with information, CCTV, dash cam or other footage in relation to the incident to contact them on 101, quoting incident 1121 of July 13.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.