Nearly 1,000 Ulez cameras stolen or damaged in seven months

THERE have been nearly 1,000 crimes related to Ultra Low Emission Zone (Ulez) cameras in the past seven months.

From April 1 to October 31 the Metropolitan Police force recorded 987 crimes relating to the cameras, which are used to monitor vehicles which do not meet low emission standards being driven in London.

The Ulez scheme, which is designed to reduce car pollution in the capital, requires drivers of vehicles that do not meet the standards to pay £12.50 each day they drive their car in the capital

The fine for failing to pay is £180 and cameras have been erected across the capital to ensure the charges can be administered.

The scheme was expanded by Mayor of London Sadiq Khan on August 31 to also include outer London boroughs.

That move has been met with resistance from the public and prompted protests by anti-Ulez campaigners.

It has also been the focus of legal challenges by local councils.

This week the capital’s police force confirmed they had received 220 reports of Ulez cameras being stolen and 767 cameras being damaged since April 1.

They have made five arrests and charged two people in relation to the Ulez crimes.

Joseph Nicolls, 42, of Foots Cray High Street in Sidcup, was charged with criminal damage, malicious communications and handling stolen goods, as well as aiding or abetting the destruction of, or damage to, property valued over £5,000.

He has been bailed ahead of a trial at Woolwich Crown Court on June 10, 2024.

Stephen Nunn, 39, of West Wickham, Bromley, was charged on October 28 with criminal damage.

He has been released on bail and is due to appear at Bromley Magistrates' Court on Monday, November 13.

A 44-year-old man, who was charged in May with criminal damage, had their case discontinued by the Crown Prosecution Service on June 9.

A 52-year-old man, who was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage, has been bailed until Tuesday, December 19, pending further enquiries.

And a 45-year-old man was arrested on October 4 on suspicion of conspiring to commit criminal damage to Ulez cameras and encouraging or assisting offences to be committed.

He has since been bailed to return on a date in mid-December.

Earlier this year an operation was launched by the Metropolitan Police to ensure a “proportionate approach was in place to relation to Ulez-related crimes”.

“The Met continues to treat criminal activity in relation to ULEZ seriously and has deployed considerable resources to our operation,” the force states.

“Where there are possible lines of enquiry, local investigators will follow up using a range of investigative approaches including CCTV trawls, witness searches and an assessment of forensic opportunities.”