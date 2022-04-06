Nine Irish people appear on Forbes World Billionaires List 2022

NINE IRISH people have appeared on the Forbes World's Billionaires List 2022, with a combined fortune of $54.8bn.

At the top of the list of Irish people, and coming in at no. 125 on the list overall, is reclusive Indian-Irish tycoon Pallonji Mistry with a worth of $15 billion.

Aged 93, Mistry controls Mumbai-headquartered engineering and construction giant, the 156-year-old Shapoorji Pallonji Group.

John and Patrick Collison are raked in the 214th position with a value of $9.5 billion each.

The two brothers from Tipperary co-founded Stripe, a company that lets businesses and individuals accept payments over the internet.

They hatched the idea for Stripe while both were in college in Cambridge at MIT, and in April 2020 the company raised $850 million funding round with a valuation of $36 billion.

American-Born Irish billionaire financier John Grayken is valued at $6.5 billion in 386th position.

Grayken is the founder and owner of Lone Star Funds, a private equity firm based in Dallas, Texas, that focuses on real estate investments.

Denis O'Brien, who runs and owns 94% of Digicel, a mobile phone network provider that operates in the Caribbean, Asia Pacific and Central America, comes in at no. 778 with $3.8 billion.

John Armitage, Eugene Murtagh, John Durance III and Dermot Desmond them complete the Irish list with $2.9, $2.8, $2.7 and $2.1 billion respectively.

The full list of 2,668 billionaires have a combined wealth $12.7 trillion, a drop of $400 billion from 2021.

Forbes says the most dramatic drops have occurred in Russia, where there are 34 fewer billionaires compared to last year.

236 newcomers have become billionaires over the past year—including the first ever from Barbados, Bulgaria, Estonia and Uruguay.

America still leads the world, with 735 billionaires worth a collective $4.7 trillion, including Elon Musk, who tops the World’s Billionaires list for the first time with a worth of $219 billion.

Notable people who have been added to the list of the world's billionaires include pop-star and Fenty makeup founder Rihanna and Lord of the Rings director Peter Jackson.