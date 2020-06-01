Nine-year-old boy with cerebral palsy raises over £75k after completing marathon in his walker

A NINE-YEAR-OLD boy with cerebral palsy has raised over £75,000 and counting after walking an entire marathon during lockdown with the aid of his walker.

Tobias Walker had original planned on completing a 1km sponsored walk in his local park.

However, inspired by the example of Captain Tom, he set himself the target of completing a marathon by walking up and down his street every day.

Tobias has Cerebral Palsy and Autism. He cannot stand or walk unaided and requires support with the kind of tasks many take for granted.

When lockdown began, Tobias was capable of walking a maximum of 50 metres a day.

Now, with the continued encouragement of his family, friends and neighbours, he’s been walking up to 750 metres every day.

This past Sunday, Tobias – or "Captain Tobias" as he has been nicknamed by the local community - crossed the finish line on his epic walking challenge, cheered on by people across the streets near his home.

When he first set out on his fundraising challenge, Tobias had set himself a fundraising target of £500.

At the time of writing, he has raised an astonishing £78,000 and counting.

That money is set to be split between two charities close to his heart: his special school Paces and Sheffield Children's Hospital.

Speaking to Sky News after completing his epic walking challenge, Captain Tobias said he felt “magnificent” as he crossed the finishing line.

"Every bit of it has been totally awesome,” he said.

"I love it when my neighbours clap and cheer for me. I'm getting stronger and stronger every day. It's such a good feeling."

"It makes me feel really happy,” he continued.

"I'm chuffed to bits to raise loads of money. Other children who aren't as lucky as me can benefit from the money that's been raised."

Anyone wishing to donate to Tobias's efforts can do so here.