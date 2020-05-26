No new coronavirus deaths in Northern Ireland for first day since 18 March
NORTHERN IRELAND has reported no deaths from Covid-19 in the past 24 hours for the first time since 18 March.

The Department of Health announced the positive news at a press briefing today, alongside the news that a further 28 positive cases of the disease have been recorded out of 928 tests.

The figures bring Northern Ireland's total number of confirmed cases to 4,637 since the first case was confirmed on 27 February.

The death toll remains at 514.

The news means that the entire island of Ireland has recorded no coronavirus-related deaths in 24 hours, after the Republic's Department of Health announced yesterday evening that there had been no deaths for the first time since 21 March.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar had said the news meant the country has reached "a significant milestone" in the fight against Covid-19, calling it "a day of hope".

Ireland's Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan confirmed that "we have suppressed Covid-19 as a country".

Speaking on the news from Northern Ireland, joint First Minister Michelle O'Neill said the news was "heartening" and urged citizens to "keep working together to have more days like this".

Ireland's Tánaiste Simon Coveney said the news was "very encouraging" and reiterated his pledge to "continue to work together, North and South, to save lives and protect public health".

"Well done to everyone in NI."

