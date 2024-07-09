‘No one wants this’: Sectarian attack on historic site in Derry condemned

AN attack on a historic monument in Derry has been condemned as an ‘attempt to raise tensions’ ahead of the annual July 12 marches.

Police have launched an investigation after Walker's Plinth, which is located along the was vandalised with paint yesterday morning.

“The incident was reported to police at around 11.30am on Monday, July 8 and is being investigated as a sectarian hate crime,” the PSNI confirmed.

SDLP Leader Colum Eastwood MP has condemned the attack.

“People in Derry want to live in peace with one another,” he said.

“This kind of attack is about raising tension in the city in the run up to the twelfth and no one wants it. The people responsible have no support and need to go away.”

He added: “I would urge anyone with influence to use it to lower the temperature and make sure that the coming week passes off peacefully.

“Our city is built on a foundation of mutual respect and accommodation of all traditions. That’s what we have to show again.”

Police have urged anyone with information about the incident to contact them.

“Enquiries are ongoing and police appeal to anyone with information or footage which may assist the investigation to call 101 quoting reference 491 of 08/07/24, or submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form,” the PSNI said.