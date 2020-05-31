‘Normal People’ star Paul Mescal condemns US police over disturbing new incident caught on camera
‘Normal People’ star Paul Mescal condemns US police over disturbing new incident caught on camera

NORMAL PEOPLE star Paul Mescal has spoken out on social media against US police as the fallout from the death of George Floyd while in police custody continues. 

With riots engulfing more than 30 cities across the US, the Irish actor has become the latest celebrity to take a stand in the protest against racial injustice and police brutality. 

Taking to Twitter, Mescal shared a disturbing video of an incident that took place in Salt Lake City in which an elderly protester with a walking cane being shoved to the pavement by a police officer in full riot gear. 

“This is an absolute disgrace,” he wrote alongside the alarming footage.

He later returned to the platform to show his support for the #blacklivesmatter movement, sharing a video captioned “Generations of pain” and posting a message urging others to join the campaign online. 

“Now is a time for us all to stand tall together. #BlackLivesMatter" he later tweeted. 

Mescal’s message of support drew praise from many of his followers. 

Thank you for using your platform in a positive matter,” one fan wrote. 

“Thank you for listening and showing solidarity,” another said. “We love you!” 

A third, concurred: “Thank you for speaking out on this.” 

People across Ireland have been quick to show their support for those protesting Mr. Floyd’s death while in police custody. 

Two peaceful demonstrations have already taken place in Dublin’s Phoenix Park and close to the capital’s US embassy. 

