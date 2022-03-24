Northern Ireland Assembly passes period poverty Bill, making product free in schools, colleges and public buildings
News

Northern Ireland Assembly passes period poverty Bill, making product free in schools, colleges and public buildings

Supporters gathering following the passing of the Period Product Free Provision Act today.

THE NORTHERN Ireland Assembly has today passed legislation which will make period products freely available in schools, colleges and public buildings.

The Bill was brought forward by SDLP MLA Pat Catney who said he was inspired by the work of activists and the encouragement of his daughters and grand daughters.

The passing of the Bill brings Northern Ireland in line with the rest of the UK.

Speaking after the Bill passed its final stage today, he said:

"This is what politics should be about and it is the whole reason I am involved in political life. Over the last two years, I have heard heartbreaking stories about young women forced to use toilet paper, cloth and newspaper as an alternative to period products because the cost is so prohibitive. As a father and a grandfather, I couldn’t bear the thought of any of our girls going through that.

"So, while I might have been thought an unlikely advocate, I have been so inspired by the passion of activists and the experience of people who have come forward to us with their story. Our new law will make period products free for anyone who needs them in school, college or in any public building. We have made a lasting difference to the lives of so many people and it is, honestly, one of the greatest achievements of my life.

"This is a huge victory for campaigners and for anyone who has ever struggled to access period products. I hope, as a result of the legislation we have passed today, that no one will have to endure the indignity of period poverty," he finished.

As the Bill passed its final stage at Stormont, Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey said period products should be available just like toilet roll.

She told MLAs: "It is about dignity, it is about normalising it, creating visibility that this isn't some dirty thing that you keep behind closed doors.

"This happens to over 50% of our population who menstruate, who have periods.

"The more that we can normalise it the better.

"I want to thank Pat for listening to your daughters, for listening to the campaigners and bringing forward this much-needed legislation which will now become enacted in law."

See More: Northern Ireland Assembly, Pat Catney, Period Poverty, SDLP

Related

Tributes paid as 'passionate' DUP MLA Christopher Stalford passes away, aged 39
News 1 month ago

Tributes paid as 'passionate' DUP MLA Christopher Stalford passes away, aged 39

By: Gerard Donaghy

Law passed for pay and leave for bereaved parents in Northern Ireland
News 1 month ago

Law passed for pay and leave for bereaved parents in Northern Ireland

By: Connell McHugh

Bill banning hunting with dogs is rejected in Northern Ireland
News 3 months ago

Bill banning hunting with dogs is rejected in Northern Ireland

By: Connell McHugh

Latest

Greg McWilliams names Ireland team for TikTok Women’s Six Nations opener against Wales
Sport 2 hours ago

Greg McWilliams names Ireland team for TikTok Women’s Six Nations opener against Wales

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Gavin Bazunu has been ruled out of Ireland games with illness
Sport 5 hours ago

Gavin Bazunu has been ruled out of Ireland games with illness

By: Conor O'Donoghue

National Archives launches commemorative book as 1921 Treaty exhibition to begin tour of Ireland
Culture 5 hours ago

National Archives launches commemorative book as 1921 Treaty exhibition to begin tour of Ireland

By: Connell McHugh

Hollywood star Paul Rudd pays surprise visit to Titanic Experience in Cork
Entertainment 6 hours ago

Hollywood star Paul Rudd pays surprise visit to Titanic Experience in Cork

By: Connell McHugh

Top tips for taking care of your tulips this spring
Home & Garden 6 hours ago

Top tips for taking care of your tulips this spring

By: Charlie Wilkins