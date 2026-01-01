Northern Ireland’s chief nursing officer ‘delighted’ to be recognised in New Year Honours list

NORTHERN Ireland's Chief Nursing Officer (CNO) has been named in the New Year’s Honours list.

Professor Maria McIlgorm was awarded an Order of the British Empire (OBE) for services to nursing and midwifery in King Charles’ list for 2026.

The Belfast native has 40 years of experience in nursing, having worked at settings across England and Scotland as well as in Northern Ireland.

The mother-of-two, who was made CNO for Northern Ireland’s Department of Health in 2022, said she was “delighted” to receive the honour.

“I am delighted to be awarded with an OBE,” she said.

“I am humbled and thankful to colleagues I have worked with over the course of my career in Northern Ireland, Scotland and other parts of the UK,” she explained.

Prof McIlgorm added: "It is a privilege and an honour to have served as the Chief Nursing Officer for Northern Ireland for the last four years.

“I am proud to have worked as both a nurse and midwife throughout my career and to have worked alongside so many dedicated and committed teams and individuals who do so much for so many, often beyond the call of duty.”

Prof McIlgorm completed her nursing training in the Republic of Ireland in 1988, where she worked at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda, Co. Louth, before moving to London to train as a midwife.

Prior to taking on the CNO role, she was a professional advisor within the Scottish Government.

In 1994, she earned an undergraduate degree in midwifery from the University of the West of England and went on to complete a leadership programme with Harvard Business School and receive a postgraduate leadership diploma from Edinburgh Napier University in 2011.

Northern Ireland’s Health Minister Mike Nesbitt congratulated Professor McIlgorm on her honour.

“I am delighted that Professor Maria McIlgorm has been honoured with an OBE for her services to nursing and midwifery,” he said.

“She has displayed an exceptional level of professionalism and commitment throughout her career, and this is a very well-deserved honour.”

He added: “She has made a real difference to health and social care across the United Kingdom.

“During her time as CNO in Northern Ireland, she has implemented key policies to enhance patient experience and also empowered nurses and midwifery professionals to deliver improvements in the quality of care.

“It is hugely comforting to have someone of Maria’s knowledge and experience to advise me on all matters concerning nursing and midwifery.”