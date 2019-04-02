Northern Irish town named among top 10 in UK for extra-marital affairs

COLERAINE HAS been ranked among the top 10 UK towns for extra-marital affairs according to a new study of 360 adultery hotspots.

The new Infidelity Index has been put together by Illicit Encounters, the UK’s leading dating site for married people, to reveal the towns where affairs appear high on the agenda.

The figures are based on the website own extensive data on the numbers of Britons cheating.

Since its inception 16 years ago, more than one million people have registered with the site.

Windsor came out highest with 4.29% of the population cheating.

In second place was Penarth in the Vale of Glamorgan with 869 cheats (4.12% of the population), making it the cheating capital of Wales.

Henley-on-Thames in Oxfordshire was third with 458 cheats (3.98% of the population), Barnstaple in Devon was fourth with 931 cheats (3.22% of the population) and another London commuter town, Staines in Surrey, was fifth with 814 cheats (3.16% of the population).

Hamilton in South Lanarkshire, eighth in the UK table, was Scotland’s cheating capital with 1,431 cheats (3.15% of the population).

Coleraine came in ninth, with a reported 761 cheats using tthe website, which equates to around 3.13% of the town’s population.

Ballymena also came in the top 60, with 589 cheats at a rate of 2.40%.

“Lots of couples cannot afford to divorce due to the cost of establishing two new homes, so they are sticking with their partner and adding some spice to their marriage by discreetly having an affair.

“They know that with a site such as Illicit Encounters they can have an affair with a like-minded partner who is also looking to cheat. Both sides can have some fun without upsetting things at home.”

By contrast, the most faithful UK town was Bournemouth in Hampshire - where less than 1% of the population are cheating.

The Infidelity Index Town Rankings read as follows: