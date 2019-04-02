Northern Irish town named among top 10 in UK for extra-marital affairs

COLERAINE HAS been ranked among the top 10 UK towns for extra-marital affairs according to a new study of 360 adultery hotspots.
The new Infidelity Index has been put together by Illicit Encounters, the UK’s leading dating site for married people, to reveal the towns where affairs appear high on the agenda.
The figures are based on the website own extensive data on the numbers of Britons cheating.
Since its inception 16 years ago, more than one million people have registered with the site.
Windsor came out highest with 4.29% of the population cheating.
In second place was Penarth in the Vale of Glamorgan with 869 cheats (4.12% of the population), making it the cheating capital of Wales.
Henley-on-Thames in Oxfordshire was third with 458 cheats (3.98% of the population), Barnstaple in Devon was fourth with 931 cheats (3.22% of the population) and another London commuter town, Staines in Surrey, was fifth with 814 cheats (3.16% of the population).
Hamilton in South Lanarkshire, eighth in the UK table, was Scotland’s cheating capital with 1,431 cheats (3.15% of the population).
Coleraine came in ninth, with a reported 761 cheats using tthe website, which equates to around 3.13% of the town’s population.
Ballymena also came in the top 60, with 589 cheats at a rate of 2.40%.
“Lots of couples cannot afford to divorce due to the cost of establishing two new homes, so they are sticking with their partner and adding some spice to their marriage by discreetly having an affair.
“They know that with a site such as Illicit Encounters they can have an affair with a like-minded partner who is also looking to cheat. Both sides can have some fun without upsetting things at home.”
By contrast, the most faithful UK town was Bournemouth in Hampshire - where less than 1% of the population are cheating.
The Infidelity Index Town Rankings read as follows:
|Rank
|Town
|% of town pop
|affairs
|1
|Windsor (Berkshire)
|4.29
|1555
|2
|Penarth (The Vale of Glamorgan)
|4.12
|869
|3
|Henley-on-Thames (Oxfordshire)
|3.98
|458
|4
|Barnstaple (Devon)
|3.22
|931
|5
|Staines (Surrey)
|3.16
|814
|6
|Farnham (Surrey)
|3.16
|663
|7
|Beaconsfield (Buckinghamshire)
|3.15
|435
|8
|Hamilton (South Lanarkshire)
|3.15
|1431
|9
|Coleraine (Coleraine)
|3.13
|761
|10
|Beverley (East Riding of Yorkshire)
|3.11
|1059
|11
|Evesham (Worcestershire)
|3.10
|731
|12
|St Austell (Cornwall)
|3.09
|605
|13
|Stratford-upon-Avon (Warwickshire)
|3.09
|1265
|14
|Egham (Surrey)
|3.05
|650
|15
|Royal Tunbridge Wells (Kent)
|3.01
|1445
|16
|Dumfries (Dumfries and Galloway)
|3.00
|750
|17
|Hertford (Hertfordshire)
|2.99
|654
|18
|Totton (Hampshire)
|2.97
|698
|19
|Irvine (North Ayrshire)
|2.96
|1726
|20
|Pontypool/Pont-y-pwl (Torfaen)
|2.96
|688
|21
|Taunton (Somerset)
|2.95
|1465
|22
|Camberley (Surrey)
|2.94
|756
|23
|Accrington (Lancashire)
|2.94
|1035
|24
|Torquay (Devon)
|2.90
|1168
|25
|Maidenhead (Berkshire)
|2.89
|1963
|26
|Guildford (Surrey)
|2.85
|1568
|27
|Watford (Hertfordshire)
|2.79
|3015
|28
|Dumbarton (West Dunbartonshire)
|2.71
|444
|29
|Deal (Kent)
|2.69
|675
|30
|Bishop's Stortford (Hertfordshire)
|2.68
|830
|31
|Hatfield (Hertfordshire)
|2.66
|821
|32
|Epsom (Surrey)
|2.66
|687
|33
|Esher (Surrey)
|2.64
|621
|34
|Royal Leamington Spa (Warwickshire)
|2.64
|889
|35
|Rochester (Kent)
|2.63
|1514
|36
|Middleton (Greater Manchester)
|2.63
|663
|37
|Banbury (Oxfordshire)
|2.61
|994
|38
|Beeston (Nottinghamshire)
|2.60
|1035
|39
|Pontypridd (Rhondda Cynon Taf)
|2.59
|572
|40
|Bridgwater (Somerset)
|2.56
|867
|41
|Scarborough (North Yorkshire)
|2.55
|1291
|42
|Dover (Kent)
|2.53
|865
|43
|Rhyl (Denbighshire)
|2.53
|521
|44
|Wilmslow (Cheshire)
|2.52
|958
|45
|Sevenoaks (Kent)
|2.51
|589
|46
|Warwick (Warwickshire)
|2.50
|894
|47
|Motherwell (North Lanarkshire)
|2.50
|803
|48
|Ebbw Vale/Glyn Ebwy (Blaenau Gwent)
|2.49
|369
|49
|Redhill (Surrey)
|2.48
|701
|50
|Romiley (Greater Manchester)
|2.47
|704
|51
|Livingston (West Lothian)
|2.44
|1026
|52
|Boston (Lincolnshire)
|2.43
|825
|53
|Falkirk (Falkirk)
|2.43
|705
|54
|Rutherglen (Glasgow City)
|2.42
|622
|55
|Ballymena (Ballymena)
|2.40
|589
|56
|Stroud (Gloucestershire)
|2.40
|643
|57
|Potters Bar (Hertfordshire)
|2.38
|442
|58
|Long Eaton (Derbyshire)
|2.36
|732
|59
|Nelson (Lancashire)
|2.36
|569
|60
|Lowestoft (Suffolk)
|2.35
|1369
|61
|Pudsey (West Yorkshire)
|2.35
|621
|62
|Trowbridge (Wiltshire)
|2.32
|751
|63
|Shrewsbury (Shropshire)
|2.32
|1365
|64
|Abingdon (Oxfordshire)
|2.30
|721
|65
|Kendal (Cumbria)
|2.29
|537
|66
|Aberystwyth (Ceredigion)
|2.28
|339
|67
|Clydebank (West Dunbartonshire)
|2.27
|535
|68
|Newton Abbot (Devon)
|2.22
|599
|69
|Borehamwood (Hertfordshire)
|2.20
|695
|70
|Leatherhead (Surrey)
|2.16
|576
|71
|Wishaw (North Lanarkshire)
|2.16
|658
|72
|Spalding (Lincolnshire)
|2.14
|555
|73
|Weybridge (Surrey)
|2.14
|524
|74
|Gravesend (Kent)
|2.13
|967
|75
|Fulwood (Lancashire)
|2.11
|621
|76
|Northfleet (Kent)
|2.10
|391
|77
|Folkestone (Kent)
|2.09
|881
|78
|Sittingbourne (Kent)
|2.08
|836
|79
|Loughton (Essex)
|2.08
|531
|80
|Camborne (Cornwall)
|2.08
|348
|81
|Amersham (Buckinghamshire)
|2.08
|393
|82
|Bury St Edmunds (Suffolk)
|2.06
|694
|83
|Denton (Greater Manchester)
|2.06
|617
|84
|Kirkintilloch (East Dunbartonshire)
|2.06
|405
|85
|Pontefract (West Yorkshire)
|2.02
|485
|86
|Swinton (Greater Manchester)
|2.02
|581
|87
|Morecambe (Lancashire)
|2.01
|551
|88
|Formby (Merseyside)
|2.00
|383
|89
|Cambuslang (South Lanarkshire)
|2.00
|403
|90
|Rowley Regis (West Midlands)
|2.00
|562
|91
|Market Harborough (Leicestershire)
|1.99
|456
|92
|Billericay (Essex)
|1.97
|554
|93
|Bury (Greater Manchester)
|1.95
|1325
|94
|Witham (Essex)
|1.95
|405
|95
|Andover (Hampshire)
|1.95
|667
|96
|Bexhill (East Sussex)
|1.95
|676
|97
|Godalming (Surrey)
|1.95
|362
|98
|Cramlington (Northumberland)
|1.94
|440
|99
|Gerrards Cross (Buckinghamshire)
|1.93
|327
|100
|Whitstable (Kent)
|1.91
|503
|101
|Loughborough (Leicestershire)
|1.90
|1125
|102
|Wellingborough (Northamptonshire)
|1.89
|763
|103
|Glenrothes (Fife)
|1.89
|608
|104
|Bicester (Oxfordshire)
|1.88
|504
|105
|Canvey Island (Essex)
|1.88
|589
|106
|Skegness (Lincolnshire)
|1.87
|382
|107
|Peterlee (County Durham)
|1.86
|426
|108
|Rushden (Northamptonshire)
|1.85
|448
|109
|Stevenage (Hertfordshire)
|1.85
|1359
|110
|Rugby (Warwickshire)
|1.84
|1067
|111
|Kidsgrove (Staffordshire)
|1.84
|396
|112
|Frome (Somerset)
|1.82
|390
|113
|Coalville (Leicestershire)
|1.81
|626
|114
|Littlehampton (West Sussex)
|1.81
|826
|115
|Caerphilly/Caerffil (Caerphilly)
|1.79
|608
|116
|Thatcham (Berkshire)
|1.78
|379
|117
|Kettering (Northamptonshire)
|1.77
|817
|118
|Horsham (West Sussex)
|1.77
|696
|119
|Newtownards (Ards)
|1.73
|398
|120
|Leighton Buzzard (Bedfordshire)
|1.72
|556
|121
|Falmouth (Cornwall)
|1.71
|319
|122
|Bushey (Hertfordshire)
|1.70
|354
|123
|Bognor Regis (West Sussex)
|1.70
|891
|124
|Ramsgate (Kent)
|1.70
|564
|125
|Hinckley (Leicestershire)
|1.69
|626
|126
|Stretford (Greater Manchester)
|1.68
|369
|127
|Bootle (Merseyside)
|1.66
|801
|128
|King's Lynn (Norfolk)
|1.66
|626
|129
|Glossop (Derbyshire)
|1.65
|448
|130
|Hyde (Greater Manchester)
|1.65
|461
|131
|Radcliffe (Greater Manchester)
|1.65
|406
|132
|Didcot (Oxfordshire)
|1.64
|477
|133
|Hucknall (Nottinghamshire)
|1.64
|431
|134
|Dunstable (Bedfordshire)
|1.64
|405
|135
|Heswall (Merseyside)
|1.62
|395
|136
|Stalybridge (Greater Manchester)
|1.60
|348
|137
|Harrogate (North Yorkshire)
|1.60
|965
|138
|Weston-super-Mare (Somerset)
|1.58
|1086
|139
|Morley (West Yorkshire)
|1.58
|384
|140
|Redcar (North Yorkshire)
|1.58
|479
|141
|Solihull (West Midlands)
|1.57
|1589
|142
|Shipley (West Yorkshire)
|1.57
|370
|143
|Exmouth (Devon)
|1.57
|443
|144
|Havant (Hampshire)
|1.57
|580
|145
|Braintree (Essex)
|1.56
|662
|146
|Doncaster (South Yorkshire)
|1.55
|1689
|147
|Grantham (Lincolnshire)
|1.51
|521
|148
|Gosport (Hampshire)
|1.51
|886
|149
|Wokingham (Berkshire)
|1.51
|528
|150
|Bamber Bridge (Lancashire)
|1.50
|981
|151
|Port Talbot (Neath Port Talbot)
|1.49
|456
|152
|Ashford (Kent)
|1.49
|1268
|153
|Haywards Heath (West Sussex)
|1.49
|413
|154
|Great Malvern (Worcestershire)
|1.48
|447
|155
|Felixstowe (Suffolk)
|1.47
|285
|156
|Merthyr Tydfil (Merthyr Tydfil)
|1.47
|529
|157
|Burgess Hill (West Sussex)
|1.47
|369
|158
|Chadderton (Greater Manchester)
|1.46
|418
|159
|Walsall (West Midlands)
|1.46
|810
|160
|Haverhill (Suffolk)
|1.46
|324
|161
|Bromsgrove (Worcestershire)
|1.46
|400
|162
|Aylesbury (Buckinghamshire)
|1.46
|962
|163
|Great Yarmouth (Norfolk)
|1.46
|462
|164
|Brierley Hill (West Midlands)
|1.46
|375
|165
|East Grinstead (West Sussex)
|1.44
|344
|166
|Stourbridge (West Midlands)
|1.44
|892
|167
|Newton Aycliffe (County Durham)
|1.43
|305
|168
|Jarrow (Tyne and Wear)
|1.43
|509
|169
|Harpenden (Hertfordshire)
|1.43
|354
|170
|Fleet (Hampshire)
|1.43
|453
|171
|Farnworth (Greater Manchester)
|1.43
|315
|172
|Stafford (Staffordshire)
|1.42
|800
|173
|Mansfield (Nottinghamshire)
|1.41
|898
|174
|Blackpool (Lancashire)
|1.40
|1698
|175
|Bentley (South Yorkshire)
|1.39
|310
|176
|Newcastle-under-Lyme (Staffordshire)
|1.39
|854
|177
|Winsford (Cheshire)
|1.39
|344
|178
|Kidderminster (Worcestershire)
|1.39
|631
|179
|Runcorn (Cheshire)
|1.39
|702
|180
|Chorley (Lancashire)
|1.37
|585
|181
|Newark-on-Trent (Nottinghamshire)
|1.37
|416
|182
|Skelmersdale (Lancashire)
|1.37
|386
|183
|Chesterfield (Derbyshire)
|1.36
|986
|184
|Wallsend (Tyne and Wear)
|1.34
|481
|185
|Eccles (Greater Manchester)
|1.33
|423
|186
|Paisley (Renfrewshire)
|1.33
|838
|187
|Lytham St Anne's (Lancashire)
|1.30
|459
|188
|Chippenham (Wiltshire)
|1.30
|382
|189
|Ilkeston (Derbyshire)
|1.29
|410
|190
|Paignton (Devon)
|1.29
|682
|191
|Sedgley (West Midlands)
|1.29
|328
|192
|Brentwood (Essex)
|1.29
|555
|193
|Swadlincote (Derbyshire)
|1.28
|473
|194
|Clacton-On-Sea (Essex)
|1.28
|531
|195
|Hitchin (Hertfordshire)
|1.27
|358
|196
|Colchester (Essex)
|1.27
|1247
|197
|Bearsden (East Dunbartonshire)
|1.27
|284
|198
|Christchurch (Dorset)
|1.27
|565
|199
|Yate (Gloucestershire)
|1.26
|311
|200
|South Shields (Tyne and Wear)
|1.26
|780
|201
|Dudley (West Midlands)
|1.26
|820
|202
|Ashton-Under-Lyne (Greater Manchester)
|1.26
|466
|203
|Coatbridge (North Lanarkshire)
|1.25
|451
|204
|Oldham (Greater Manchester)
|1.25
|986
|205
|Washington (Tyne and Wear)
|1.25
|685
|206
|Farnborough (Hampshire)
|1.25
|664
|207
|Wath Upon Dearne (South Yorkshire)
|1.24
|341
|208
|Welwyn Garden City (Hertfordshire)
|1.24
|493
|209
|Billingham (County Durham)
|1.24
|360
|210
|Heanor (Derbyshire)
|1.24
|260
|211
|Willenhall (West Midlands)
|1.23
|520
|212
|Alloa (Clackmannanshire)
|1.22
|205
|213
|Cleethorpes (Lincolnshire)
|1.22
|396
|214
|Darwen (Lancashire)
|1.22
|282
|215
|Crawley (West Sussex)
|1.22
|1068
|216
|Macclesfield (Cheshire)
|1.22
|565
|217
|Chester-Le-Street (County Durham)
|1.22
|371
|218
|Dunfermline (Fife)
|1.22
|496
|219
|Cwmbran (Newport)
|1.21
|467
|220
|Melton Mowbray (Leicestershire)
|1.21
|270
|221
|Airdrie (North Lanarkshire)
|1.21
|369
|222
|Congleton (Cheshire)
|1.21
|259
|223
|Worksop (Nottinghamshire)
|1.18
|405
|224
|Halesowen (West Midlands)
|1.18
|562
|225
|Plymstock (Devon)
|1.17
|243
|226
|Crosby (Merseyside)
|1.17
|482
|227
|Ditton (Kent)
|1.17
|250
|228
|Fleetwood (Lancashire)
|1.17
|244
|229
|Corby (Northamptonshire)
|1.17
|526
|230
|Southport (Merseyside)
|1.16
|871
|231
|Cumbernauld (North Lanarkshire)
|1.16
|496
|232
|Woodley (Berkshire)
|1.15
|335
|233
|Witney (Oxfordshire)
|1.15
|274
|234
|Sutton In Ashfield (Nottinghamshire)
|1.14
|524
|235
|Yeovil (Somerset)
|1.14
|428
|236
|Stanford-le-Hope (Essex)
|1.13
|267
|237
|Tonbridge (Kent)
|1.13
|359
|238
|Neath/Castell-Nedd (Neath Port Talbot)
|1.13
|469
|239
|Urmston (Greater Manchester)
|1.13
|387
|240
|Ellesmere Port (Cheshire)
|1.13
|565
|241
|Altrincham (Greater Manchester)
|1.13
|484
|242
|Ashton-in-Makerfield (Greater Manchester)
|1.12
|265
|243
|Telford (Shropshire)
|1.11
|1299
|244
|Ashington (Northumberland)
|1.11
|251
|245
|Prescot (Merseyside)
|1.10
|343
|246
|Fareham (Hampshire)
|1.10
|381
|247
|Maghull (Merseyside)
|1.09
|242
|248
|Hastings (East Sussex)
|1.09
|816
|249
|Cheltenham (Gloucestershire)
|1.09
|1040
|250
|West Bridgford (Nottinghamshire)
|1.09
|405
|251
|Aldershot (Hampshire)
|1.09
|509
|252
|Blyth (Northumberland)
|1.08
|331
|253
|Castleford (West Yorkshire)
|1.08
|347
|254
|Margate (Kent)
|1.08
|541
|255
|Ferndown (Dorset)
|1.07
|234
|256
|Wickford (Essex)
|1.07
|295
|257
|Bedworth (Warwickshire)
|1.07
|270
|258
|Wrexham/Wrecsam (Wrexham)
|1.07
|540
|259
|High Wycombe (Buckinghamshire)
|1.06
|962
|260
|Aldridge (West Midlands)
|1.06
|344
|261
|Milton Keynes (Buckinghamshire)
|1.06
|1486
|262
|Bletchley (Buckinghamshire)
|1.05
|320
|263
|Chatham (Kent)
|1.05
|660
|264
|Heywood (Greater Manchester)
|1.04
|240
|265
|Cheshunt (Hertfordshire)
|1.04
|390
|266
|Eastleigh (Hampshire)
|1.04
|669
|267
|Woking (Surrey)
|1.03
|892
|268
|Herne Bay (Kent)
|1.03
|324
|269
|Burnley (Lancashire)
|1.03
|687
|270
|Harlow (Essex)
|1.02
|689
|271
|Barrow-In-Furness (Cumbria)
|1.02
|384
|272
|Stockport (Greater Manchester)
|1.02
|886
|273
|Ewell (Surrey)
|1.02
|432
|274
|Longbenton (Tyne and Wear)
|1.02
|309
|275
|Widnes (Cheshire)
|1.01
|510
|276
|Huddersfield (West Yorkshire)
|1.01
|1348
|277
|Grays (Essex)
|1.01
|552
|278
|Llanelli (Carmarthenshire)
|1.00
|360
|279
|Bloxwich (West Midlands)
|1.00
|387
|280
|Slough (Berkshire)
|1.00
|1269
|281
|Maidstone (Kent)
|1.00
|879
|282
|Tipton (West Midlands)
|1.00
|346
|283
|West Bromwich (West Midlands)
|0.99
|595
|284
|Leyland (Lancashire)
|0.99
|316
|285
|Carrickfergus (Carrickfergus)
|0.98
|225
|286
|Burntwood (Staffordshire)
|0.98
|230
|287
|Scunthorpe (Lincolnshire)
|0.98
|642
|288
|Carlton (Nottinghamshire)
|0.98
|394
|289
|Basingstoke (Hampshire)
|0.97
|858
|290
|Reading (Berkshire)
|0.96
|1724
|291
|Cannock (Staffordshire)
|0.96
|532
|292
|Whitley Bay (Tyne and Wear)
|0.95
|287
|293
|Tamworth (Staffordshire)
|0.95
|573
|294
|Halifax (West Yorkshire)
|0.94
|681
|295
|Sutton Coldfield (West Midlands)
|0.94
|840
|296
|Nuneaton (Warwickshire)
|0.94
|665
|297
|Weymouth (Dorset)
|0.94
|419
|298
|Smethwick (West Midlands)
|0.93
|373
|299
|Kirkby (Merseyside)
|0.93
|326
|300
|Brighouse (West Yorkshire)
|0.93
|253
|301
|Hoddesdon (Hertfordshire)
|0.93
|321
|302
|Southend-on-Sea (Essex)
|0.93
|1333
|303
|Rotherham (South Yorkshire)
|0.93
|832
|304
|Arnold (Nottinghamshire)
|0.92
|286
|305
|Stockton-on-Tees (County Durham)
|0.92
|626
|306
|Bracknell (Berkshire)
|0.92
|871
|307
|Wallasey (Merseyside)
|0.91
|451
|308
|Barnsley (South Yorkshire)
|0.91
|681
|309
|Northwich (Cheshire)
|0.91
|338
|310
|Blackburn (Lancashire)
|0.89
|860
|311
|Darlington (County Durham)
|0.88
|668
|312
|Walton-on-Thames (Surrey)
|0.88
|481
|313
|Grimsby (Lincolnshire)
|0.88
|635
|314
|Eastbourne (East Sussex)
|0.88
|784
|315
|Redditch (Worcestershire)
|0.87
|587
|316
|Crewe (Cheshire)
|0.87
|512
|317
|East Kilbride (South Lanarkshire)
|0.86
|527
|318
|Castlereagh (Castlereagh)
|0.86
|395
|319
|Newtownabbey (Newtownabbey)
|0.85
|461
|320
|Kirkcaldy (Fife)
|0.85
|346
|321
|Ayr (South Ayrshire)
|0.84
|324
|322
|Hemel Hempstead (Hertfordshire)
|0.84
|656
|323
|Hartlepool (County Durham)
|0.84
|610
|324
|Burton upon Trent (Staffordshire)
|0.83
|495
|325
|Horndean (Hampshire)
|0.83
|321
|326
|Greenock (Inverclyde)
|0.82
|296
|327
|Ystrad Mynach (Caerphilly)
|0.81
|128
|328
|Worthing (West Sussex)
|0.80
|719
|329
|Bebington (Merseyside)
|0.78
|367
|330
|Tynemouth (Tyne and Wear)
|0.77
|429
|331
|Shoreham-By-Sea (West Sussex)
|0.77
|307
|332
|Kilmarnock (East Ayrshire)
|0.77
|292
|333
|Bangor (North Down)
|0.77
|383
|334
|Basildon (Essex)
|0.77
|672
|335
|Keighley (West Yorkshire)
|0.76
|332
|336
|Gillingham (Kent)
|0.75
|642
|337
|Atherton (Greater Manchester)
|0.73
|423
|338
|Dewsbury (West Yorkshire)
|0.73
|376
|339
|Luton (Bedfordshire)
|0.73
|1261
|340
|Bridlington (East Riding of Yorkshire)
|0.71
|206
|341
|Rochdale (Greater Manchester)
|0.70
|623
|342
|Rayleigh (Essex)
|0.69
|544
|343
|St Helens (Merseyside)
|0.68
|575
|344
|Batley (West Yorkshire)
|0.67
|444
|345
|Northampton (Northamptonshire)
|0.65
|1146
|346
|Sale (Greater Manchester)
|0.62
|684
|347
|Bedford (Bedfordshire)
|0.57
|412
|348
|Ipswich (Suffolk)
|0.56
|669
|349
|Bolton (Greater Manchester)
|0.54
|865
|350
|Gateshead (Tyne and Wear)
|0.52
|513
|351
|Warrington (Cheshire)
|0.51
|698
|352
|Newbury (Berkshire)
|0.51
|783
|353
|Poole (Dorset)
|0.51
|644
|354
|Barry (Angus)
|0.50
|224
|355
|Craigavon (Craigavon)
|0.42
|226
|356
|Birkenhead (Merseyside)
|0.41
|481
|357
|Middlesbrough (North Yorkshire)
|0.37
|529
|358
|Swindon (Wiltshire)
|0.35
|805
|359
|Wigan (Greater Manchester)
|0.18
|305
|360
|Bournemouth (Dorset)
|0.17
|359