Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher says Gaelic Football is better than the Premier League

BRITPOP MUSIC icon Liam Gallagher has stirred up some controversy among sports fans after claiming that GAA is better than Premier League football.

The former Oasis frontman, whose parents are both born in Ireland, was among those to tune in to the hotly-anticipated All Ireland football final.

It proved a memorable encounter with Dublin claiming victory over Mayo by five points at Croke Park, sealing a sixth straight All Ireland Championship win in the process.

While the result may have proved disappointing for Gallagher, who was cheering on Mayo, he nevertheless relished what was a memorable encounter.

Eager to show his appreciation for the contest, the firebrand vocalist took to social media to share his view that this season’s Gaelic football action has been outstripping what he has seen in the big-money Premier League.

A passionate Manchester City fan, Gallagher wrote: "Gaelic football rules better than the s*** I’ve been watching in the PL recently pure passion."

Many of his fans and followers agreed, noting that the physical nature of GAA would be too much for many Premier League footballers to handle.

One wrote: “Could you just imagine a PL player in a tussle with Lee Keegan, Con O'Callaghan Aidan O'Se or Thomas Galligan? lol. Some massive hits in the game but nothing over the top.”

A few suggested modern GAA was soft compared with how the game was played back in the day.

They said: “It's a bit tame these days Liam u should of seen it 20 odd years ago they used to beat lumps out of each other, very physical game love it, you should watch hurling also if you get the chance it's another 1 of our sports, both great games.”

Others, meanwhile, urged Gallagher to take in the final once the pandemic has passed and fans are allowed back in stadiums.

“You should see an All Ireland final in a normal year with 82,000 packed in to Croke Park Liam,” they said.

Despite watching Mayo lose, Gallagher will have taken heart from his team’s performance.

Ultimately, the Dubs triumphed thanks to an imperious display in the final quarter.

Dean Rock set a new record for the fastest ever goal in an All Ireland football final, finding the back of the net for Dublin after just 13 seconds.

Though Mayo fought back to lead in the first half, Con O'Callaghan netted the Dubs second goal soon after with the favourites leading by two at the break.

Despite a valiant effort, Dublin eventually pulled clear in the second half to secure a memorable but hard fought victory.

