Ombudsman launches investigation after video appears to show PSNI officer kicking teenager in the head

AN INVESTIGATION has been launched by the Police Ombudsman for Northern Ireland (PONI) after a video appeared to show a PSNI officer kicking a teenager in the head during an arrest.

It follows an incident outside a nightclub in Cookstown, Co. Tyrone in the early hours of Sunday, December 8.

A solicitor acting on behalf of the teenager has called for the officer involved to be suspended, while Sinn Féin MLA Linda Dillon called the footage 'deeply concerning'.

Disturbance

Legal firm Phoenix Law said the footage — which was first reported on by the Irish News — showed the 16-year-old being kicked in the head as another officer restrained the youngster on the ground outside Time nightclub.

A spokesperson for the PSNI confirmed that a 16-year-old had been arrested on suspicion of three counts of assault on police following a disturbance in the area.

"The disturbance occurred after patrol officers stopped to assist an injured man in the James Street area," added the statement.

"The boy was later released on bail to allow for further enquiries.

"The Police Service of Northern Ireland have notified the Office of the Police Ombudsman of this incident and as such it would be inappropriate to comment further at this time."

The Ombudsman is now appealing for witnesses to the alleged assault.

"We would be keen to speak to any bystanders present at the time of the incident and [are] particularly keen to speak to anyone who may have recorded mobile phone footage," said a statement from the PONI.

"If you believe you can help, please call our witness appeal line on 0800 032 7880."

'Appropriate action'

Speaking on Friday, Ms Dillon described the footage as 'disgraceful and totally unacceptable'.

"I have been made aware of footage appearing to show a 16-year-old boy being kicked in the head by a police officer during arrest," said the MLA for Mid-Ulster.

"This is deeply concerning and should be referred to the Police Ombudsman immediately for investigation. The PSNI must also consider appropriate action.

"I will also be raising this at the Policing Board."

Gavin Booth of Phoenix Law, who is acting for the teenager, said: "We are calling for the officer to be immediately suspended from duties — there is no circumstances that he should be allowed near the general public."