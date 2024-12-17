Man sentenced for killing mother in ‘tragic case of domestic homicide'

A MAN has been sentenced for killing his mother in an ‘irreversible act of violence’.

Margaret Una Noone was found dead in her home in Cookstown, Co. Tyrone in June 2022.

The 77-year-old’s body was found in her bedroom and her son Barry Noone was arrested at the scene.

Noone, of Daleside Road in London, previously pleaded guilty to killing his mother and was convicted of manslaughter by way of diminished responsibility.

Today the 47-year-old was sentenced to six years at Belfast Crown Court, half of which is to be served in custody and half on licence.

“Earlier this year, in October, Barry Noone pleaded guilty to manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility,” the PSNI’s Detective Inspector Michelle Colhoun said following the sentencing.

“Working in partnership with the Public Prosecution Service, Mr Noone has now been held accountable.

“At the same time, however, I’m deeply aware that Una’s family and loved ones are left to deal with unimaginable heartache and loss, and my thoughts are with them.”

Det Insp Colhoun added: “This is the most tragic case of domestic homicide, in which an innocent woman’s life was taken.

“Sadly, domestic abuse can take many forms, from emotional to physical abuse.

“Abuse can happen over days or years or can be a single act.

“It can affect anyone, irrespective of background, gender or age.

“In this case, an irreversible act of violence took the life of a 77-year-old woman.

“I’m keen to extend our message and I’m appealing to any victim of domestic abuse, whatever form it may take and whatever the circumstances, to please speak to us.

"We will listen to you and we’ll support you. Please contact us on 101, or in an emergency call 999.”