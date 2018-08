A man has died after drowning in the sea off the Kerry coast.

Valentia Coast Guard chopper, Flight 115, was directed to the nearby area after a man was seen floating in the water in Castlemaine Harbour this afternoon.

The victim was rescued and brought to the shore and treated by paramedics.

The man was later pronounced dead at the scene.

It is reported the boat belonging to the deceased may have overturned at sea.