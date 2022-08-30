Two teenage boys drown after getting into difficulty in Derry lake

TWO TEENAGE boys have died in a drowning accident in Northern Ireland after getting into difficulty.

The two 16-year-olds got into trouble in Enagh Lough, Co Derry, after they had went swimming with four other friends in the Strathfoyle area of the city yesterday afternoon.

It is believed some of them went swimming and the tragedy occurred when they got into difficulty.

A Police Service of Northern Ireland statement said officers were called shortly after 6.25pm yesterday to reports of a number of people in difficulty in the water.

“One male was taken from the water and transferred to hospital, where he was later pronounced dead,” the PSNI statement said.

“A second male was located and recovered from the water after extensive searches by Foyle Search and Rescue and police divers. He was sadly pronounced dead at the scene."

Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) said a rapid-response paramedic, five emergency crews, a hazardous area response team and an ambulance officer were dispatched to the scene.

NIAS also tasked the air ambulance to attend the incident.

One other teenager was taken to hospital for non life-threatening injuries.

“Three other males were also at the scene, and while they have been left shocked, are not physically injured,” the statement said. “Enquiries are ongoing into this incident, but we believe, at this stage, that this was a tragic drowning incident. Our thoughts are with the families of those affected.”