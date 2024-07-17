Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald reports death threat to gardaí
News

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald reports death threat to gardaí

Mary Lou McDonald says she has contacted gardaí over a video posted online in which she was threatened (Images: Sasko Lazarov / RollingNews.ie: screengrab)

SINN FÉIN leader Mary Lou McDonald has said she has reported a death threat made against her to gardaí.

The Dublin Central TD said the threat was the latest incident following a year of being subjected to 'targeted online abuse'.

In a statement today, Ms McDonald said she was taking action as she had had enough of the 'vicious, sexist, misogynistic, racist campaign' waged against her.

The Sinn Féin president spoke out after a video was posted on social media on Tuesday in the wake of protests in Coolock over proposals to house asylum seekers in the area.

In the clip, a man wearing a balaclava offers his support to the protestors before turning his ire on Garda Commissioner Drew Harris in an expletive-ridden rant.

"Take his whole throat, lads, take Drew Harris' throat off," says the man.

He then adds: "F*** Drew Harris, he'll be getting shot, he'll be getting f*****g blasted."

The man then threatens Ms McDonald, warning: "I'll shoot her myself for free."

According to RTÉ, the video and the TikTok account that posted it have since been removed from the platform.

However, the clip has also been shared on Twitter, where it is still visible.

Escalation

Addressing the threat against her, Ms McDonald said it came as she was hosting an event aimed at tackling misogynistic violence.

"Last night a threat to kill me was issued online. The individual said he would shoot me dead," she wrote.

"This represents an escalation of targeted online abuse directed at me over the last year.

"It is totally unacceptable. I have reported this to An Garda Síochána.

"Ironically, this threat was made while I was hosting a discussion on the need for zero tolerance when it comes to violence against women and girls.

"This death threat is an escalation in a vicious, sexist, misogynistic, racist campaign against me that has been ongoing for over a year and that has been politically contrived to cause problems between me and the working-class communities we in Sinn Féin represent.

"I'm drawing the line, I've had enough of it. It won't stop me doing my job and representing people to the best of my ability."

Justice Minister Helen McEntee backed Ms McDonald's decision to contact gardaí over the incident.

"I strongly condemn the threat made to Sinn Féin Leader Deputy McDonald," the Fine Gael TD posted on Twitter.

"Threats of any nature should never be tolerated in our democracy.

"It is right and proper she has reported this to An Garda Síochána, who will deal with it appropriately."

See More: Coolock, Drew Harris, Helen McEntee, Mary Lou Mcdonald, Sinn Féin

Related

Twelve people arrested during anti-immigration protest in Dublin
News 1 day ago

Twelve people arrested during anti-immigration protest in Dublin

By: Fiona Audley

Garda investigation as bag of human limbs found in Dublin estate
News 4 years ago

Garda investigation as bag of human limbs found in Dublin estate

By: Rachael O'Connor

Gardai appeal for help in finding missing Irish 13-year-old
News 4 years ago

Gardai appeal for help in finding missing Irish 13-year-old

By: Harry Brent

Latest

President convenes Council of State to discuss defence bill
News 1 day ago

President convenes Council of State to discuss defence bill

By: Fiona Audley

Haulage firm sentenced for tampering with safety equipment on lorries
News 1 day ago

Haulage firm sentenced for tampering with safety equipment on lorries

By: Fiona Audley

President Zelensky thanks Ireland for ‘commitment’ to bringing children abducted by Russia home
News 1 day ago

President Zelensky thanks Ireland for ‘commitment’ to bringing children abducted by Russia home

By: Fiona Audley

'A force of energy': Beverly Hills 90210 star Shannen Doherty dies, aged 53
News 3 days ago

'A force of energy': Beverly Hills 90210 star Shannen Doherty dies, aged 53

By: Gerard Donaghy

Man sentenced to life after strangling estranged wife to death with bootlace
News 3 days ago

Man sentenced to life after strangling estranged wife to death with bootlace

By: Gerard Donaghy