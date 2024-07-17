Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald reports death threat to gardaí

SINN FÉIN leader Mary Lou McDonald has said she has reported a death threat made against her to gardaí.

The Dublin Central TD said the threat was the latest incident following a year of being subjected to 'targeted online abuse'.

In a statement today, Ms McDonald said she was taking action as she had had enough of the 'vicious, sexist, misogynistic, racist campaign' waged against her.

The Sinn Féin president spoke out after a video was posted on social media on Tuesday in the wake of protests in Coolock over proposals to house asylum seekers in the area.

In the clip, a man wearing a balaclava offers his support to the protestors before turning his ire on Garda Commissioner Drew Harris in an expletive-ridden rant.

"Take his whole throat, lads, take Drew Harris' throat off," says the man.

He then adds: "F*** Drew Harris, he'll be getting shot, he'll be getting f*****g blasted."

The man then threatens Ms McDonald, warning: "I'll shoot her myself for free."

According to RTÉ, the video and the TikTok account that posted it have since been removed from the platform.

However, the clip has also been shared on Twitter, where it is still visible.

Escalation

Addressing the threat against her, Ms McDonald said it came as she was hosting an event aimed at tackling misogynistic violence.

"Last night a threat to kill me was issued online. The individual said he would shoot me dead," she wrote.

"This represents an escalation of targeted online abuse directed at me over the last year.

"It is totally unacceptable. I have reported this to An Garda Síochána.

"Ironically, this threat was made while I was hosting a discussion on the need for zero tolerance when it comes to violence against women and girls.

"This death threat is an escalation in a vicious, sexist, misogynistic, racist campaign against me that has been ongoing for over a year and that has been politically contrived to cause problems between me and the working-class communities we in Sinn Féin represent.

"I'm drawing the line, I've had enough of it. It won't stop me doing my job and representing people to the best of my ability."

Justice Minister Helen McEntee backed Ms McDonald's decision to contact gardaí over the incident.

"I strongly condemn the threat made to Sinn Féin Leader Deputy McDonald," the Fine Gael TD posted on Twitter.

"Threats of any nature should never be tolerated in our democracy.

"It is right and proper she has reported this to An Garda Síochána, who will deal with it appropriately."