'One of our greatest and most gifted performers': President Higgins pays tribute to late Sinéad O'Connor
News

'One of our greatest and most gifted performers': President Higgins pays tribute to late Sinéad O'Connor

Sinead O'Connor performing in London in November 2011 (Image: Samir Hussein/Getty Images)

PRESIDENT of Ireland Michael D. Higgins has paid tribute to Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor, whose death was announced this evening.

In a statement, the President said the singer's work 'joins those great contributions of Irish women who contributed to our lives'.

O'Connor, who rose to fame with the 1990 hit Nothing Compares 2 U, passed away at the age of 56, a year-and-a-half after the death of her 17-year-old son, Shane.

O’Connor in Dublin in 1989 (Image: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie)

At the time, the singer said the third of her four children 'had decided to end his earthly struggle'.

As well as being one of the music world's most iconic voices, O'Connor was also outspoken in her beliefs.

She famously criticised the Catholic Church over clerical abuse by ripping up a picture of Pope John Paul II on live TV and often spoke frankly about her mental health struggles.

'Beautiful, unique voice'

President Higgins praised both O'Connor's musical talent and the courage of her conviction when standing up for what she believed in.

"May I send my deepest condolences to Sinéad O'Connor's father John, the members of her family and to all those with whom she shared her life," said the President.

"My first reaction on hearing the news of Sinéad's loss was to remember her extraordinarily beautiful, unique voice.

President Michael D. Higgins described O’Connor as ‘one of our greatest and most gifted composers, songwriters and performers of recent decades’ (Image: Maxwells)

"What was striking in all of the recordings she made and in all of her appearances was the authenticity of the performance, while her commitment to the delivery of the song and its meaning was total.

"To those of us who had the privilege of knowing her, one couldn't but always be struck by the depth of her fearless commitment to the important issues which she brought to public attention, no matter how uncomfortable those truths may have been."

'Original, extraordinary'

President Higgins described O'Connor as an 'extraordinary' vocalist whose talent was all the more impressive given her personal struggles.

He added that like other great Irish women, her work had left an indelible mark on Ireland and its people.

"What Ireland has lost at such a relatively young age is one of our greatest and most gifted composers, songwriters and performers of recent decades, one who had a unique talent and extraordinary connection with her audience, all of whom held such love and warmth for her," said President Higgins.

"The way in which she was able to move across the different forms of the arts was a singular achievement, as was the way her voice went around the world and how it was received.

O’Connor performing at the Point Depot in Dublin in February 1991 (Image: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie)

"Her accomplishments included a body of work for film through the production of perfectly chosen and widely acclaimed lyrics.

"Sinéad O'Connor's voice and delivery was in so many different ways original, extraordinary and left one with a deep, deep impression that to have accomplished all she did while carrying the burden which she did was a powerful achievement in its own way.

"Her contribution joins those great contributions of Irish women who contributed to our lives, its culture and its history in their own unique but unforgettable ways.

"May her spirit find the peace she sought in so many different ways."

See More: Michael D Higgins, Sinead O'Connor

Related

President Michael D Higgins will welcome President of Malta to Ireland this week
News 4 months ago

President Michael D Higgins will welcome President of Malta to Ireland this week

By: Irish Post

IN PICTURES: President of Ireland Michael D Higgins' visit to Senegal
News 6 months ago

IN PICTURES: President of Ireland Michael D Higgins' visit to Senegal

By: Fiona Audley

President and Taoiseach lead tributes to Vicky Phelan
News 8 months ago

President and Taoiseach lead tributes to Vicky Phelan

By: Connell McHugh

Latest

Pharmacists in Ireland could soon be prescribing medicines
News 1 day ago

Pharmacists in Ireland could soon be prescribing medicines

By: Fiona Audley

Police appeal for help in search for missing 15-year-old from Cork
News 1 day ago

Police appeal for help in search for missing 15-year-old from Cork

By: Fiona Audley

Father offers £10k reward for information about missing son
News 1 day ago

Father offers £10k reward for information about missing son

By: Fiona Audley

Fishamble brings Eugene O’Brien’s award-winning play Heaven to Edinburgh Fringe
Entertainment 1 day ago

Fishamble brings Eugene O’Brien’s award-winning play Heaven to Edinburgh Fringe

By: Fiona Audley

Funeral details confirmed after death of Smyths Toys director Liam Smyth
News 1 day ago

Funeral details confirmed after death of Smyths Toys director Liam Smyth

By: Fiona Audley