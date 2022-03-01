Online availability of births, marriages and deaths records extended

THE ONLINE availability of births, marriages and deaths records have been extended, with a further 12 months of these records now available to view online at www.irishgenealogy.ie
The records now available for each of these life events are:
- Birth Register records for the years 1864 to 1921
- Marriage Register records for the years 1845 to 1946
- Death Register records for the years 1864 to 1971
The website is free and there is no subscription or registration required to use it.
Some of the records now available include those of Mona (Mary Monica) Tyndall (14 April 1921 – 7 June 2000), a medical doctor and missionary sister in Nigeria and Zambia. She was an active development worker in the early fight against HIV/Aids through her leadership of Mother & Child Clinics which were supported by the Irish Government’s overseas aid programme in Zambia.
The records of Bernard Patrick Devlin (10 March 1921 – 15 December 2010), an Irish Roman Catholic Clergyman who served as the fifth Bishop of the Roman Catholic diocese of Gibraltar from 1985 – 1998, are also available.
In 30 March 1985, at a ceremony held at the Cathedral of St. Mary the Crowned, Archbishop Michael George Bowen invested Bishop Devlin as a Knight Commander (with star) of the Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulchre of Jerusalem.
Devlin was bestowed with the Freedom of the City of Gibraltar and as such, was later entered into the Roll of Recipients of the Gibraltar Medallion of Honour in 2008.
Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, Catherine Martin TD, welcomed this latest release, saying:
"This release of an additional year of register data by the Civil Registration Service is part of the ongoing partnership between my Department and the Department of Social Protection. I’m sure this update will be met with eager anticipation by those carrying out research in genealogy."
Heather Humphreys TD, the Minister for Social Protection, commented:
"The partnership between my Department and the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media continues to make civil registration records of births, deaths and marriages available online promptly.
"Civil registration records are amongst the richest online information sources which can be accessed by citizens and the Irish diaspora worldwide. The past two years have given us all a greater insight and value for information sources such as this.
"With the addition of the new twelve months, the birth, marriage and death records of a former Taoiseach and Statesman, Seán Lemass can be viewed online now."
The marriage record for Mr Lemass shows that the once well-known comedian, Jimmy O’Dea, who had also been a classmate, was his witness. Mr Lemass married Kathleen Hughes in August 1924 and both their fathers are listed on the register as merchants.
The records being launched are the Birth Register entries for 1921, Marriage Register entries for 1946 and Death Register entries for 1971. These entries show important information that is often the necessary link in helping people to find out about their ancestry. The use of language reflects the time and the legislative provisions of the time.
For Births, these include:
- Child’s Forename/s
- Child’s Surname
- Date of Birth
- Place of Birth
- Father's Name and Address
- Mother's Name and Birth Surname if Married
- Father's Occupation
- Signature of Informant (Person who registered your birth)
- Date of Registration of the Birth
For Marriages, these include:
- Marriage Location
- Date of Marriage
- Forename/s & Surnames of Bride and Groom
- Age at time of Marriage
- Condition (i.e. Bachelor, Spinster or Widowed) – now Civil Status
- Occupation of Bride and Groom
- Bride and Grooms Father's Names and Addresses
- Occupations of Bride’s and Groom’s Fathers
- Signature of Bride and Groom
- Signature of Witnesses
For Deaths, these include:
- Date and Place of Death
- Name and Surname of Deceased
- Male or Female
- Condition of Deceased (i.e. Bachelor, Spinster or Widowed) – now Civil Status
- Age at last Birthday
- Rank, Profession or Occupation of Deceased
- Cause of Death and Duration of Illness
- Signature, Qualification and Residence of Informant
- Date of Registration